SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, will appear in two Siouxland public events on Saturday.
Ernst is continuing her annual project to have stops in all 99 Iowa counties. She will hold a town hall meeting, with questions coming from the audience, at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Storm Lake High School auditorium, 621 Tornado Drive, in Storm Lake.
Later in the day in Sioux County, Ernst will participate in the Orange City Tulip Festival. The festival parade begins at 2:15 p.m.
Ernst, who was elected in 2014, will also tour a facility in Le Mars, but that is not a public event.