Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Sen. Joni Ernst town hall
Buy Now

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst speaks during a town hall-style meeting Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds

 Tim Hynds Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will hold a town hall meeting in Monona County on Friday.

Ernst, who is serving her first term, is making the stop as part of her annual tour of all 99 Iowa counties. The event will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Onawa Community and Recreation Center, 320 10th Street, in Onawa.

People from the area are invited to come speak about issues of importance to them.

In a town hall meeting held by Ernst in March in Woodbury County, a discussion about guns and student safety dominated the event at Morningside College.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County and education reporter

Load comments