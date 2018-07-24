SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will hold a town hall meeting in Monona County on Friday.
Ernst, who is serving her first term, is making the stop as part of her annual tour of all 99 Iowa counties. The event will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Onawa Community and Recreation Center, 320 10th Street, in Onawa.
People from the area are invited to come speak about issues of importance to them.
In a town hall meeting held by Ernst in March in Woodbury County, a discussion about guns and student safety dominated the event at Morningside College.