Journal analysis: Extra mail votes, King's loss of GOP hierarchy helped fuel Feenstra victory

After a late election night, Feenstra returned to Des Moines Wednesday as the state Legislature restarted its session interrupted by COVID-19. On the drive to the state Capitol, Feenstra shared on Twitter a photo of him taking a congratulations call from Trump. "Thanks to @realDonaldTrump for the phone call! We are going to run hard, win in November, and elect a congressman who delivers," Feenstra tweeted.

Feenstra got 36,797 votes, for 45.6 percent, while King had 28,977 votes for 35.9 percent. Three other candidates took the rest of the votes, with Jeremy Taylor, a Sioux City former legislator, at 7.8 percent, former Irwin, Iowa, mayor Bret Richards, with 7.4 percent, and Steve Reeder, a real estate developer from Arnolds Park, at 3 percent.

King's campaign did not respond to an interview request, and he last week told the Journal, "People know what I stand for and believe in, and I hope they remember the type of work that I have the blessing to do for them."

However, Woodbury County Republican Party Chairwoman Suzan Stewart on Wednesday said King had increased baggage since losing his committee seats in January 2019, right as his new term began.