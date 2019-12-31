Journal's Newsmaker of Year: Steve King sees conspiracy behind his 2019 woes

"When President Trump needs him most, Congressman King is unable to help due to his bizarre behavior and his removal from key committees," Feenstra said in a tweet. "Iowa conservatives had no voice during the Schiff, Pelosi, Nadler sham hearings."

King said Feenstra and other criticizing his removal from committees don't realize how little of his time is devoted to that work. All told, King said he usually spent about two to three hours in committees per week.

"It is not hard to fill that time," King added, noting he was able to spend more time meeting with constituents who visited Capitol Hill. "My political opponents don't understand that."

Town halls

During 2019, King held 39 town hall meetings -- one in each of the counties that comprise the 4th District. The first meeting after the New York Times story was published took place in Primghar and attracted a large contingent of national media.

"They had come to record what they expected was my political Waterloo. It was more like a King rally," he said, recounting the applause he received from the GOP-friendly audience.