Journal's Newsmaker of Year: Steve King sees conspiracy behind his 2019 woes

SIOUX CITY -- Looking back on a year in which he was stripped of his committee assignments in the U.S. House and was dogged by a series of other controversies, Rep. Steve King remains resentful for how he was treated.
The Iowa Republican congressman claims some political opponents sought to damage him, citing "folks behind the scenes that called the hit."
"I am the poster child for when the national media runs amok and misquotes someone ... It was absolutely strategized," he added in a late December interview.
King reflected on a year in which fellow Republican leaders removed him from committees for his comments on white supremacy, four Republicans stepped forward to challenge him in the 2020 primary election, and the Democrat who nearly beat him in 2018 said he would run again next year.
In 2019, King resumed holding town hall meetings, where some of his comments also sparked controversy, on topics ranging from abortion and immigration to Hurricane Katrina victims and the Islamic faith's prohibition on pork consumption.
All the headlines made King The Journal's Newsmaker of the Year.
"If I ever had a year that was a 10, this wasn't it," King said.
"This year has been less fun than most years I've lived in the public life," he added a few minutes later.
In mid-January, a New York Times story on immigration quoted King as asking, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?"
The published remarks immediately sparked a political firestorm, fueled by King's past rhetoric in his opposition to illegal immigration and defense of Western civilization. Looking to distance the party from the comments, House Republican leaders stripped King of all his committee assignments for at least two years.
Throughout the rest of the year, King asserted the Times reporter had misquoted him, and Republican leaders were too squishy over the fallout to reinstate him to his committees, which hurt his efforts to represent 4th District voters.
King contends the whole episode was politically orchestrated. In late 2018, he claims he was "was given a heads up" from a political figure that a "hit" to discredit him was on the way. He said that supposed coordination was to include a negative tweet from someone affiliated with President Donald Trump.
"We pre-empted that at the White House. If you notice, the president has been complimentary or hands off," King said.
King claims it was "no coincidence" that state Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, announced his candidacy on Jan. 9 and the New York Times article published its story the next day.
After questioning to pinpoint the "they" who carried out the alleged political hit, King cited Seth Klarman, a Boston venture capitalist, who heads the American Values political action committee, which took out big ad buys against King. At one point, Klarman was a reliable Republican donor, but has shifted to support Democrats, King said.
King also named Bruce Rastetter, a longtime major Republican agribusiness donor in Iowa. King said Rastetter "recruited" King's prior 2016 Republican opponent, former state Sen. Rick Bertrand of Sioux City, and is now also backing Feenstra. King contends Rastetter considers his immigration reform views too extreme.
"There is a common denominator. They are rich people who are sore losers," King told The Journal.
Neither Klarman nor Rastetter could be immediately reached for comment.
You have free articles remaining.
King also has harsh words for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who in January called King's remarks in the New York Times story "beneath the dignity of the Party of Lincoln and the United States of America."
King said he last spoke to McCarthy about the reinstatement of his committee assignments about a month ago. "That's not a useful conversation to have," King said.
"Kevin McCarthy's ego is attached to this issue ... I have proven him to be 100 percent wrong on this," King continued.
The Journal's attempts to reach McCarthy's office for comment were not successful.
Shortly before his interview with The Journal, King said he he heard from some fellow Republicans on the House floor who said: "Merry Christmas, and you've gotten a rotten deal, and how are we going to get you back on the committees?"
With King sidelined from committee work, Feenstra has argued that 4th District voters and the conservative values of the Republican-dominated district have "lost their seat at the table." Feenstra made similar arguments in December as the Democratic-controlled House held impeachment hearings. King was a member of the Judiciary Committee, which approved two articles of impeachment that cleared the House on a mostly party-line vote.
"When President Trump needs him most, Congressman King is unable to help due to his bizarre behavior and his removal from key committees," Feenstra said in a tweet. "Iowa conservatives had no voice during the Schiff, Pelosi, Nadler sham hearings."
King said Feenstra and other criticizing his removal from committees don't realize how little of his time is devoted to that work. All told, King said he usually spent about two to three hours in committees per week.
"It is not hard to fill that time," King added, noting he was able to spend more time meeting with constituents who visited Capitol Hill. "My political opponents don't understand that."
Town halls
During 2019, King held 39 town hall meetings -- one in each of the counties that comprise the 4th District. The first meeting after the New York Times story was published took place in Primghar and attracted a large contingent of national media.
"They had come to record what they expected was my political Waterloo. It was more like a King rally," he said, recounting the applause he received from the GOP-friendly audience.
At a town hall in Cherokee in April, King referenced the recent Easter season, saying the criticism he's faced from his "accusers" in the U.S. House has given him “better insight into what (Christ) went through for us."
Also in April, a group of roughly 20 anti-King demonstrators in Le Mars held signs and made brief statements about their displeasure with the congressman. That made for one of the few times a large display was shown against King at his town halls. He estimated that only occurred perhaps six times.
King wrapped up his tour of the county in September. "The response was excellent almost everywhere," he said.
For 2020, he is looking forward to holding another round of town hall meetings and winning the June primary and November election to seize a 10th term. The others running in what King calls "this senseless primary that political opportunists have jumped on," in addition to Feenstra, are former state legislator Jeremy Taylor, of Sioux City; Bret Richards, a former mayor of Irwin; and Steve Reeder, a businessman from Arnolds Park.
Waiting in the wings to take on the Republican nominee is J.D. Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat who finished just 3 percent behind King in the 2018 general election, Scholten's first run for public office.
King said he is undeterred by the challenges from both left and right. The Kiron Republican said he is a good fit for the 4th District, because of his support for ending abortion, his promotion of renewable fuels and his efforts to repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act.
"I have taken the lead on the fight," he said.