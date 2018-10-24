SIOUX CITY -- The candidate options in the Iowa House District 14 race this year are a repeat of the 2016 election.
Rep. Tim Kacena, a Democrat from Sioux City, won his first term two years ago after narrowly defeating Republican Bob Henderson, also from Sioux City. The two candidates were separated by less than 300 votes.
The district, which covers Sioux City's west side and parts of the city's north side, leans toward Democrats. There are 5,785 voters registered as Democrats, 4,160 as Republicans and 4,946 as no party, according to October election data.
BOB HENDERSON
Party: Republican
Age: 69
Residence: Sioux City
Occupation: College mathematics instructor
Electoral experience: Unsuccessful run for Sioux City School Board in 2015, ran for House seat in 2016.
Main issues for 2018:
1. Education. Returning the focus of our public education system to teaching and developing good citizens for now and the future.
2. Property taxes. Putting provisions in place such as freezing property taxes to protect and help our citizens who are on fixed and limited incomes.
Why vote for me: There are two fundamental philosophies that often guide government action: immediate satisfaction of desires or long-term planning. I believe that the strength of our state and the best benefit to our citizens is through planning for the extended future. My promise is that every decision I make will be guided by an intent to solidify and reinforce our society for the future.
TIM KACENA
Party: Democratic
Age: 60
Residence: Sioux City
Occupation: State representative, retired five years ago from Sioux City Fire Rescue after a 33-year career.
Electoral experience: Won first House term in 2016.
Main issues for 2018:
1. Public Safety. All other issues depend on a safe environment for us to live and work towards greater growth, being supported by a fully funded judicial branch, where grievances can be brought for fair and legal justice.
2. Economy. Strong and vibrant economy that works for all Iowans in a fair and equitable manner. An economy that will support public education from prekindergarten through career, an economy that puts more money in people's pockets that support our local businesses.
Why vote for me: I have served the people of this district honorably and have not missed a vote. I have served the citizens of Sioux City my entire adult life either through work or volunteering my time. This election is all about putting service to the people above personal ambitions or political ideologies, and I will always continue to legislate that way.