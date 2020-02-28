Kacena picked by Democrats, Republicans to name nominee for Woodbury County special election

SIOUX CITY -- A current Democratic state legislator has officially been set as a nominee for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors open position, and county Republicans will pick their nominee in two weeks.

State Rep. Tim Kacena, of Sioux City, was unanimously nominated Thursday evening by the Woodbury County Democratic Party in as special convention, party chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger said Friday.

Kacena, who represents a House district that covers portions of the city's west and north sides, announced on Jan. 29 he would not seek re-election this year. Two days later, Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor resigned his District 2 seat in the wake of residency questions that prompted the county's top elections official to revoke Taylor's voter registration, and Kacena soon thereafter said he would run for the county post.

A special election on April 14 will determine the person who will fill the remainder of Taylor's four-year term, which runs through 2022. The filing period to be on the ballot runs through March 20, and the county Republican Party will hold the special convention on March 14 in Sergeant Bluff.

Woodbury County Republican Party Chairwoman Suzan Stewart said she expects a few candidates may come forward, as there is substantial interest in the position.