SIOUX CITY -- The site for the first stop in Sioux City in the 2020 cycle by Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Thursday has been set for Morningside College.
The campaign team previously announced the U.S. senator from California would make stops in Sioux City, and on Friday in Council Bluffs and Des Moines.
Harris event will be held at Allee Gymnasium on the college campus, with doors open at 5:15 p.m. and the town hall meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. Harris is expected to discuss a plan to raise teacher pay.
Harris and the more than 20 Democrats in the field are competing to oust Republican President Donald Trump.
Morningside is a common stopping spot for presidential candidates, but the gymnasium is not frequently used. Some notable candidates include Republican Vice President Dick Cheney in June 2004 and Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama, who was also making his first appearance in Sioux City in April 2007.