SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will open a campaign office in Sioux City on Thursday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Harris will not be in the city for the opening, which takes place at 5:30 p.m., at 3107 Gordon Drive. A U.S. senator from California, Harris has campaigned in the city twice, in July and
August, when she called for "reasonable" gun safety laws in the wake of two mass shootings the prior weekend.
Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., gives people high fives at a campaign event at Sioux City's Anderson Dance Pavilion Thursday.
From left, Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., greets twins Kynlee Triplett and LaRon Triplett, 6, and Celeste Sudduth-Triplett, of Sioux City, Thursday at the Anderson Dance Pavilion in Sioux City.
Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at a campaign event at Anderson Dance Pavilion in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
The audience listens as Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at Anderson Dance Pavilion in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
People listen as Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at Anderson Dance Pavilion in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
The facility will be the seventh campaign office she has in Iowa. The Sioux City office will be the hub for Harris outreach activities in Northwest Iowa.
The Democrats are competing to become the party's nominee to oppose Republican President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election.
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
SANDERS: Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Bernie Sanders, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Sanders said there are too few people voting in U.S. elections, and vowed "to take on voter suppression in all its forms."
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
CASTRO: Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Julian Castro, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, smiles during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Castro called for $2.5 billion in HUD investments to increase the housing stock in tribal communities and to repair existing homes.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
DE BLASIO: Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Bill de Blasio, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks via a live video during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. De Blasio opposes fracking -- a method of extracting oil and natural gas from the earth through high-pressure injection of water, sand and chemicals into the ground -- in Indian Country.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
MARK CHARLES: Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Mark Charles, 2020 independent presidential hopeful and citizen of the Navajo Nation, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Charles said the 425 Medals of Honor given to U.S. soldiers after attacks in places where Natives lived, "to complete manifest destiny," should be rescinded.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
DELANEY: Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
John Delaney, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Delaney said his plan to enact universal health care "that everyone would get as a basic human right" would prove helpful to Native Americans.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
HARRIS: Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
Kamala Harris, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks via video conference during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Harris said climate change is negatively affecting the world: "We need to respect and honor the climate and earth and all that is on it."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
