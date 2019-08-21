{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will open a campaign office in Sioux City on Thursday.

Harris will not be in the city for the opening, which takes place at 5:30 p.m., at 3107 Gordon Drive. A U.S. senator from California, Harris has campaigned in the city twice, in July and August, when she called for "reasonable" gun safety laws in the wake of two mass shootings the prior weekend.

The facility will be the seventh campaign office she has in Iowa. The Sioux City office will be the hub for Harris outreach activities in Northwest Iowa.

More than 20 Democrats are running for president, and six will now have offices in Sioux City. John Delaney was first in January, followed by Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

[Harris spoke via teleconference at a Native American forum in Sioux City on Tuesday.]

The Democrats are competing to become the party's nominee to oppose Republican President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election.

