SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will spend three days campaigning in Iowa overlapping with the Fourth of July holiday, including her first stop of the 2020 cycle in Sioux City.
The Harris campaign team on Friday announced she will attend a picnic in West Des Moines and another event in Des Moines on the holiday, then journey to Sioux City on July 5.
The Sioux City event will be in a town hall format, and the time and place will be announced later. Other Harris events in the swing will be held in Indianola and Council Bluffs.
Harris is a U.S. senator from California. She had previously scheduled a May 23 event at Morningside College in Sioux City, but canceled that and some other Iowa events in order vote on a disaster relief measure.
Harris is one of more than 20 Democrats running to deny a second term for Republican President Donald Trump.