KIRON, Iowa -- U.S. Rep. Steve King pushed back Friday against a Washington Post story that he says mischaracterized the Austrian political party he met with while in Europe on a trip funded by a Holocaust memorial group.
“The Washington Post story is false and malicious fake news and any media that gives it credibility deserves the same label,” King said in a statement to the Journal.
Also, King dismissed the filing of an ethics complaint by his congressional opponent, J.D. Scholten, on Friday.
Regarding the trip, the Post reported that King spoke to Unzensuriert, a publication tied to Austria's Freedom Party, on Aug. 24 in Vienna, a day after concluding a five-day trip to Jewish and Holocaust historical sites in Poland. From The Depths, a nonprofit organization that aims to preserve the memory of the Holocaust, paid for King's airfare to and from Europe. But the congressman personally funded the side trip from Warsaw to Vienna and back, according to documents King filed with the House Ethics Committee.
From The Depth's president, Jonny Daniels, told the Post that he didn't know about King's travel plans after King left the group on Aug. 23.
The Freedom Party, known as FPO, for short, was founded in 1956 by a former officer of the SS, an elite force of Germany's Nazi Party. But the Freedom Party has fought for years to distance itself from its racist and anti-Semitic past, most recently setting up a panel of independent researchers to investigate its history, according to a story by the news service Reuters.
The party, which advocates for staunch anti-immigration positions, entered Austria's coalition government as a junior partner with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives after taking 23 percent of the vote last October, according to Reuters.
King told the Post that Freedom Party leaders "completely reject any kind of Nazi ideology or philosophy." He accused his political opponents of "ginning this up" ahead of the upcoming U.S. election.
"They're not a fringe group," he told the Post. "I have identified them and counted them as friends and allies well before they were winning elections," King told the Post. "But that's a good thing to build those relationships before they come to power."
King, an eight-term Republican, is running for a ninth term in Iowa's 4th District against Scholten, a Democrat from Sioux City, and Charles Aldrich, a Libertarian from Clarion. Scholten has repeatedly criticized King for taking trips to Austria, saying that time would have been better spent in the district, which includes 39 counties in Northwest and North Central Iowa.
Also Friday, Scholten announced he had filed an ethics complaint against King, questioning his expenditures for a dinner for a conservative congressional group in Washington D.C.
Scholten cited a media report that said King expensed $18,000 of food and beverages at the Capitol Hill Club, a restaurant sometimes used for meetings of the Conservative Opportunity Society.
"I ask OCE (Office of Congressional Ethics) to see if this is an appropriate use of office expenses, as it seems to be a clear abuse of the rules and represents an exceptionally unusual expense for a member of Congress," Scholten wrote in a letter to the OCE, just 10 days ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
King's campaign team two hours later in a release called Scholten's action a "ridiculous and desperate campaign stunt" by an inexperienced office seeker.
Campaign spokesman Jeff King said the Republican congressman has led the Conservative Opportunity Society, an organization founded in the 1990s by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, for 14 years.
"COS activities are regularly reviewed and approved in advance of payment by the Committee on House Administration. COS is an official House approved caucus and expenditures are not going to lobbyists and alcohol," Jeff King said. "They are going to bacon and eggs and grits and coffee."
Jeff King accused Scholten's campaign of desperation, given an internal poll from the King camp that shows the eight-term congressman with a 20 point lead.
"Voters throughout the district reject the constant stream of nasty and dishonest personal attacks our opponent's San Francisco and New York donors demand and fund," Jeff King said.
The Journal's Dave Dreeszen contributed to this story.