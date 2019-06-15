ALTON, Iowa -- At a small gathering in Alton Saturday morning, U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, said his GOP primary challengers -- Randy Feenstra, Jeremy Taylor and Bret Richards -- have every right to challenge his 4th district seat in 2020.
"I won't assign anybody any injustice by entering into the electoral process, everybody's got the right to do that, and I've exercised that myself a number of times," King said to a crowd of just over a dozen people gathered at the Community Center in Alton.
Taylor, a Woodbury County Supervisor, announced in January his intent to run against King for the seat; Feenstra, a state Senator from Hull, also made his announcement in January.
On Wednesday, Feenstra stepped down from his position as chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee to devote more time to his campaign to unseat King.
King also has a third challenger, former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards.
As of April, Feenstra had out-raised King by a four-to-one margin-- $260,442 was donated to his campaign efforts, compared to King's $69,000.
All that being said, King maintained his challengers won't be able to take issue with his record.
"It's curious that none of them have taken issue with a single vote or position that I've taken on anything," he said.
His restrained tone at the town hall contrasted sharply with a recent King campaign email attacking Feenstra as an ally of the "ultra-liberal New York Times" and the "Never Trumpers."
Republican challengers aside, King returned to familiar topics during the town hall, including the Trump Administration's recent move to allow year-round E-15 sales; abortion, which he remains opposed to; the media, with which he has not enjoyed a good relationship; and illegal immigration, his signature issue -- he told those in attendance that illegal immigrants have killed more Americans than the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.
Thank you, President Trump.
"You don't have to wonder where I am on that; you don't have to wonder where I am on life; you don't have to wonder where I am on renewable fuels; you don't have to wonder where I am on the Second Amendment; you don't have to wonder where I am on the repeal of Obamacare, I wrote the legislation," he said.
King said he anticipates the return of his Congressional assignments -- he was stripped of all of them in January amid a storm of bad publicity surrounding a New York Times article in which he was quoted asking when "white nationalist" became offensive. He cautiously avoided saying "white nationalist" during the town hall, referring to it as "odious ideologies."
"I do plan to get those committee assignments back," he told the crowd. "This has never happened in the history of the United States Congress, that any member has been stripped of committee assignments for a misquote in the New York Times or any other paper. This was a strategy that was ginned up by the Never Trumpers."
He also spoke about his "Diamond and Silk Act," named for Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, known popularly as Diamond and Silk, a duo of conservative video bloggers and vocal supporters of King and President Trump. The act would pull funding from so-called sanctuary cities and direct the funds to homeless people and military veterans.
"We've got mental health issues that we're not addressing with enough resources, so why send this money to sanctuary cities, why not use that money instead to help the veterans, the homeless veterans, and the homeless that are not veterans," King said at the town hall.
At a press conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday, King, standing with Hardaway and Richardson, said there are roughly 300 communities and jurisdictions that have opted not to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
According to the Center for Immigration Studies, a think tank in favor of lower immigration levels, several counties in Northwest Iowa -- including Ida, Monona and Sioux counties -- are considered "sanctuary" counties because they have policies against honoring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers without a warrant approved by a judge.
In an "Immigration Brief" from 2017, the Center also cited the 300 figure -- cities, states and counties that have some sort of rule impeding ICE action -- referenced by King.
"We've been dealing with sanctuary jurisdictions for way too long, and it's been growing year after year," King said during a Capitol Hill press conference which appeared on Facebook Wednesday.
Hardaway and Richardson, meanwhile, mounted an aggressive defense of the often-embattled Congressman, who in the video appeared to be smiling and laughing as the pair condemned his critics.
"Shut the border down if you have to! Close it down! But when you come up in this country, you do it the right way, you get in line, you wait your turn!" Hardaway yelled.
She became even more upset when a man asked how they could support King's "retweeting white supremacists."
"What is the definition of white supremacy? What is your definition of that? Why would you -- if you don't know what a white supremacist is, why would you talk that? Why would you ask me that question?" Hardaway said. "I'm tired of you all playing the race card."