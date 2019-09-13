WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Congressman Steve King has announced that he will host a town hall meeting in Sac County Sept. 21. The town hall is open to the public and to the media.
The Sac County town hall will be held in Wall Lake, Iowa at the Wall Lake Shelter House located at Fourth and Stuart Streets. The town hall will run from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
This will mark the 39th of the 39 town halls King has held in Iowa's Fourth District this year, beginning in January.
Correction: An earlier version of this story appearing online used an incorrect date. The town hall is Sept. 21.