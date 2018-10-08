SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, on Monday pushed back against a specialty ice cream flavor being created for his political opponent by the founders of the national Ben & Jerry's brand, saying Le Mars-based Blue Bunny ice cream is better.
King is running for re-election in Iowa's 4th District against J.D. Scholten, a Democrat from Sioux City. Scholten was picked last month by Vermont's Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, along with the political action committee MoveOn, to be among seven national Democratic congressional candidates honored with specialty flavors.
Cohen, Greenfield and MoveOn are making a short production run of ice creams for progressive first-time candidates they think should win. Cohen came to Ames, Iowa, on Sunday to boost Scholten, which prompted King's Monday morning tweet.
King tweeted his view: "No way does Ben & Jerry’s ice cream beat Wells Blue Bunny, (maybe in Bernie Sanders’ Vermont) but NEVER in OUR Iowa. Sweet Freedom makes Bunny Tracks all over JD’s B&J’s." A photo with King's tweet showed a newspaper headline about the Scholten ice cream flavor.
Wells Dairy has been headquartered just north of Sioux City, in Le Mars, Iowa, since 1913. Some of the flavors made by Wells include Bunny Tracks, which was also shown in a photo on King's tweet.
Scholten fired back on his Twitter account four hours later on Monday: “ 'OUR Iowa?” @SteveKingIA, you realize people boycott things from OUR district because of your extreme views, right?"
Scholten is a former professional baseball player who formerly played for the Sioux City Explorers. Cohen and Greenfield played on Scholten's baseball days, creating a flavor called Joltin’ Scholten’s Grand Slam Home Run, which is composed of caramel corn and chocolate covered bacon.
About 40 pints of each flavor will be made by hand by Cohen, to be raffled off to support the candidates. The other six Democratic challengers for U.S. House positions include Jess King in Pennsylvania, Ammar Campa Najja in California, Aftab Pureval in Ohio, Stephany Rose Spaulding in Colorado, James Thompson in Kansas and Lauren Underwood in Illinois.
The election will be held Nov. 6.
The 4th District covers 39 counties in Northwest and North Central Iowa. The district is heavily Republican.
An Emerson College poll in early September showed King with a 10-point lead over Scholten. In the last three reporting quarters, Scholten has built a more-than-2-to-1 fundraising advantage -- $719,000 to $353,000 -- over King.
Editor's note: The ice creams are being created by Ben and Jerry's founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield in cooperation with the political action group MoveOn, and are not associated with the company, Ben & Jerry's Homemade Inc. An earlier version of this story had incorrect information.