Kinseth seeks to amend development agreement for Marriott hotel amid staffing issues

SIOUX CITY -- Kinseth Hospitality Inc. is asking the Sioux City Council to amend its development agreement with the city for the 150-room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel due to problems hiring as many hotel staff as the company promised.

According to documents filed with the city, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the $22 million, five-story downtown hotel connected to the Sioux City Convention Center. The hotel opened on May 14, 2020 during the first year of the pandemic. Kinseth Hospitality, a North Liberty, Iowa-based company, manages both the Convention Center and the hotel.

"While the new hotel is fully operational, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the hospitality business and the ability to hire and retain workers. Due to the widespread workforce issues, Kinseth has requested an amendment to the number of full-time employees required under the agreement to more adequately reflect the challenges of the pandemic," the documents stated.

Although Kinseth continues to actively recruit and train new employees, it currently has 19 full-time and 37 part-time employees, according to the documents. Under the current development agreement, Kinseth was to employ 40 full-time employees by Jan. 1, 2020.

"Due to the current conditions and the nature of some part-time work, the (full-time employee) count currently equals 23.6," the documents stated.

Messages left for the hotel's manager and a Kinseth project manager were not immediately returned Friday.

The proposed second amendment will adjust the number of full-time employees so that Kinseth must employ 20 full-time employees by July 1, 2021 and maintain that number through July 1, 2023. From July 1, 2024 through July 1, 2034, Kinseth must employ 30 full-time employees.

City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty said he thinks the hotel is facing the same challenges that every hospitality business in the country is currently up against amid the ongoing pandemic.

"It's the fact that the pandemic reduced hospitality business and, then, there's been some difficulty finding and training people," he said. "They've told us they would hire more now if they could find them. They do intend to increase their staff levels when they can find more people and as things improve, and they have been improving. Their business is picking up, as you would find with most hotels in the area."

If the council votes in favor of the amendment to the development agreement at its meeting on Monday, the action will not change Kinseth's previous financial commitments for the project, including the payment of property taxes and hotel/motel taxes. Revenue from the Iowa Reinvestment District began in October 2019 and will not be impacted by the amendment, according to the documents.

In support of Kinseth's investment, the city funded the construction of a parking structure behind the hotel, as well as modifications to the current Convention Center.

"It's a beautiful hotel. I hear nothing but good things from the people who stay there," Dougherty said. "I think they're going to do very, very well. We love the fact that it's in that area and next to the Convention Center and in the Historic Fourth Street area, where there's so many restaurants and things to do. I think it's well-positioned, but they opened during the pandemic."

In the fall of 2018, work began on converting 7,500 square feet of Convention Center space into a ballroom for events and constructing a new 7,260-square-foot "pre-function" space that attaches to the five-story hotel. The Sioux City Council awarded the $2.9 million Convention Center contract to L&L Builders after rebidding the project.

The Convention Center renovation was the second of two city-funded projects, both of which combined cost over $2 million more than expected, to support the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel.

A $3.7 million bid for the first project, construction of a two-story parking deck at Fifth and Virginia streets to accommodate hotel guests, came in approximately $1.2 million more than the architect's original estimate.

Since it was built in 1988, the Convention Center has hosted thousands of events. The City of Sioux City has said the new space will help market the facility and draw additional events, resulting in additional hotel/motel and sales taxes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.