Klobuchar says she's poised to get support from people Trump has forgotten

"People do bring it up," she said. "I've always believed we should be investing in the farmers and the workers of the Midwest, instead of the oil cartels of the Mideast... You will find in my record strongly advocating for ag, but also advocating in rural communities and strongly advocating for biofuels."

Klobuchar also said she has been involved in setting details from the Senate Agriculture Committee for three agriculture policy Farm Bills since 2007.

"I'm from the heartland; it is not flyover territory for me," Klobuchar said.

The senator said the tone by Trump has been coarse, given "mean tweets" and other statements, which she said emboldened people on the far right of the political spectrum and resulted in church shootings where minorities have been targeted.

Klobuchar said Trump has not only divided Americans, but forgotten how policies impact people in their lives. Stating the need to address climate change, she said it is a vexing issue and will require difficult decisions, such as businesses bearing higher expenses or taxes to reduce carbon emissions. She said climate change has already resulted in higher expenses in family budgets, in the form of higher insurance premiums for coverage for flooding and fires.