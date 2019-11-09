Klobuchar, stopping in Sioux City, says she wants to build 'blue wall' of Dem voters in Midwest

SIOUX CITY -- In a speech Saturday morning at the downtown Sioux City Public Library, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she wants to build a "blue wall" of Democratic votes in Midwestern states won by Donald Trump in 2016.

"That's why I have not just been in Iowa, I've been in Ohio, and in Pennsylvania meeting with carpenters throughout that state, Michigan meeting with dock workers, Wisconsin, meeting with dairy farmers, of course Minnesota," said Klobuchar, a Minnesota native elected to the Senate in 2006. "My plan is to build a 'blue wall' of Democratic votes around those states, and make Donald Trump pay for it."

Klobuchar, whose campaign toured Iowa on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, gave a speech before a Woodbury County Democrats caucus training event Saturday morning. She got on the road to Le Mars and Emmetsburg later in the day.

Her speech was peppered with pointed jabs about President Trump and laugh lines ("I love the fact that the Affordable Care Act is now 10 points more popular than Donald Trump") that played well with the audience of roughly five dozen. She said Trump is treating farmers and workers "like poker chips in one of his bankrupt casinos."