Klobuchar will blitz Northwest Iowa with presidential campaign events

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will campaign extensively in Northwest Iowa on Sunday and Monday, as she has set appearances to discuss issues with people.

Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, embarked Friday on a four-day bus trip through Iowa, with plans to visit 27 counties, roughly six weeks out from the Iowa caucuses.

On Sunday, the campaign stops include 12:30 p.m. at El Jimador Mexican Grill, 2506 Fourth Ave., in Denison, at 2:15 p.m. at a rural farm near Onawa, at 3:45 p.m. at Old Town Vineyard & Winery, 512 Father Dailey Drive, in Ida Grove, at 5:15 p.m. at Sac County Cattle Company, 508 W. Main St., in Sac City, at 7 p.m. at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 426 5th St., in Rockwell City, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow St., in Cherokee.

On Monday, Klobuchar will speak at 7 a.m. at Cook’s Cafe, 207 Eighth St., in Sheldon, at 8:15 a.m. at Charlie's, 3020 E. Third St., in Ashton, and will speak in a Lyon County event at 9:15 a.m. at a venue to be determined.

