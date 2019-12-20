Klobuchar will blitz Northwest Iowa with presidential campaign events

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will campaign extensively in Northwest Iowa on Sunday and Monday, as she has set appearances to discuss issues with people.
Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, embarked Friday on a four-day bus trip through Iowa, with plans to visit 27 counties, roughly six weeks out from the Iowa caucuses.
On Sunday, the campaign stops include 12:30 p.m. at El Jimador Mexican Grill, 2506 Fourth Ave., in Denison, at 2:15 p.m. at a rural farm near Onawa, at 3:45 p.m. at Old Town Vineyard & Winery, 512 Father Dailey Drive, in Ida Grove, at 5:15 p.m. at Sac County Cattle Company, 508 W. Main St., in Sac City, at 7 p.m. at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 426 5th St., in Rockwell City, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow St., in Cherokee.
On Monday, Klobuchar will speak at 7 a.m. at Cook’s Cafe, 207 Eighth St., in Sheldon, at 8:15 a.m. at Charlie's, 3020 E. Third St., in Ashton, and will speak in a Lyon County event at 9:15 a.m. at a venue to be determined.
Klobuchar is among more than a dozen Democratic candidates seeking to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020. Several participated Thursday night in a debate from Los Angeles, where Klobuchar verbally sparred with Pete Buttigieg.
One month ago, Klobuchar campaigned in Sioux City and Orange City, and prior to that she had events in Siouxland in August.