CREIGHTON, Neb. -- Keith Kube held a lead over Tim Gragert Tuesday night in the battle for an open state legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska.
With 10 of 50 precincts reporting in District 40, Kube had 52 percent, compared to 48 percent for Gragert, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State website.
District 40 covers Dixon, Cedar, Knox, Holt, Boyd and Rock counties.
Kube ran for the position in 2014, but was defeated by Sen. Tyson Larson. Larson, who served the last eight years in the non-partisan Legislature. Larson was prohibited from running for re-election this year due to the state law that limits senators to two consecutive four-year terms.
Gragert, 59, lives in Creighton, and Kube, 68, lives in Crofton. Both men are retired and ran on platforms to look into modernizing how taxes are used to fund public schools.
The non-partisan state Legislature has 49 senators. The other member from the Journal's circulation area, District 17 Sen. Joni Albrecht, was not up for re-election this year.