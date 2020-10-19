Lamb Arts to get 2 more years to repay loan

SIOUX CITY -- Lamb Arts Regional Theatre will get two more years to repay a $350,000 economic development loan to purchase a historic downtown auditorium.

By approving its consent agenda Monday, the Sioux City Council voted to amend the development agreement and promissory note with Lamb Arts, a performing arts group that plans to renovate the former Sioux City auditorium building at 625 Douglas St.

In October 2017, the council approved a $350,000 economic development loan to Lamb Arts to purchase the building, which most recently housed KCAU Channel 9's studios. Lamb Arts agreed to initiate a fundraising campaign to repay the city within one year. Then, in October 2018, the council approved a two-year extension of the loan repayment after Lamb Arts requested a one-year extension.

According to city documents, Lamb Arts has raised nearly half of its fundraising goal and has also made substantial progress toward securing various tax credits, including Iowa and federal historic tax credits, Iowa Brownfield funding and various sources of tourism-related funding. However, additional hurdles created by the COVID-19 pandemic have led Lamb Arts to ask for an additional two-year extension. Under the terms of the agreement, if Lamb Arts is unable to repay the loan, the property will revert to the city.