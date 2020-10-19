Lamb Arts to get 2 more years to repay loan

SIOUX CITY -- Lamb Arts Regional Theatre will get two more years to repay a $350,000 economic development loan to purchase a historic downtown auditorium.
By approving its consent agenda Monday, the Sioux City Council voted to amend the development agreement and promissory note with Lamb Arts, a performing arts group that plans to renovate the former Sioux City auditorium building at 625 Douglas St.
In October 2017, the council approved a $350,000 economic development loan to Lamb Arts to purchase the building, which most recently housed KCAU Channel 9's studios. Lamb Arts agreed to initiate a fundraising campaign to repay the city within one year. Then, in October 2018, the council approved a two-year extension of the loan repayment after Lamb Arts requested a one-year extension.
According to city documents, Lamb Arts has raised nearly half of its fundraising goal and has also made substantial progress toward securing various tax credits, including Iowa and federal historic tax credits, Iowa Brownfield funding and various sources of tourism-related funding. However, additional hurdles created by the COVID-19 pandemic have led Lamb Arts to ask for an additional two-year extension. Under the terms of the agreement, if Lamb Arts is unable to repay the loan, the property will revert to the city.
In a letter addressed to Mayor Bob Scott and the council, Diana Wooley, Lamb Arts' executive director, wrote that "excitement is still high on successfully completing" the project, which she noted is approximately six months behind schedule. According to the letter, as of Oct. 12, Lamb Arts had raised more than $6.2 million for the project, which now has a price tag of over $17.4 million.
Support Local Journalism
Plans call for three theaters: a more-than-200-seat thrust theater, a 50-seat cabaret-style bar and a second-floor 120-seat theater. Other rooms will include a costume shop, classrooms, a scene shop and a catering kitchen.
In other action
The council also unanimously voted Monday to approve a resolution that will allow the city to use tax-increment financing to assist upcoming projects in the Southbridge Business Park, including an expansion of Sabre Industries.
According to city documents, Sabre Industries is expanding its Southbridge industrial campus to add a galvanizer and related improvements. The project represents a capital investment of nearly $25 million that will create 76 new jobs. The city provided the land for the expansion project as part of the campus's original construction in 2012.
Under the development agreement, which city staff plan to bring before the council in the coming weeks, the city would provide an estimated $4.9 million in tax rebates to the project over 15 years and also make improvements to Andrew Avenue.
The documents also note that city staff are working with "several industrial prospects" who are interested in developing facilities on the city-owned 27 Flags property in the Southbridge Business Park.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.