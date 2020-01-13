Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, will speak in Sioux City event

SIOUX CITY -- The Women For Trump bus tour will stop in Sioux City on Thursday, when Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, will speak in support of his re-election quest.
The bus tour is making three stops in Iowa, including at 10 a.m. Thursday, at Country Celebrations Event Center, 5510 Hamilton Blvd., in Sioux City.
Two other women who will speak at the event are President Trump's Senior Advisor Mercedes Schlapp and National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Lara Trump is the wife of Eric Trump.
The other two Iowa stops will be in Des Moines and Davenport.