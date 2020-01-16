Lara Trump in Sioux City says Democrats 'would ruin and bankrupt' the country

Lara Trump, center, speaks during a "Women for Trump Bus Tour" Thursday at Country Celebrations in Sioux City. The event, held in support of President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, featured Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara, wife of Eric Trump; senior Trump adviser Mercedes Schlapp, right, and national campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, left. The Sioux City event was the first of three scheduled in the state.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
SIOUX CITY -- President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law led a group of high-profile Republican women who stumped in Sioux City Thursday for Trump's re-election.
Lara Trump, who is married to Trump's son, Eric, senior Trump adviser Mercedes Schlapp and national campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered their thoughts and opinions on a host of issues during their stop at the Country Celebrations Event Center.
Their appearance was part of the Women for Trump bus tour, visiting Sioux City, Des Moines and Davenport, Iowa, on Thursday and Friday.
A crowd estimated at more than 200 people, women and men alike, were in attendance, applauding, cheering and laughing frequently at the trio's remarks.
"They say women for Trump don't exist, well you clearly have proven them wrong," McEnany said.
"I'm a little confused guys, I thought women didn't support Donald Trump," Lara Trump said.
In the 2016 election, Trump carried Iowa, beating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by over 9 percent. In the previous two elections, Democrat Barack Obama carried the state's six electoral votes.
Trump's standing with Iowa voters has been more shaky in recent months, as some agriculture groups expressed frustration with the administration's ethanol and a trade war with China, a major purchaser of ag products.
The Republican women said Thursday the Trump administration has empowered women in several ways, especially in the workforce and the economy broadly. The subject of abortion rights was hardly mentioned, and then only to condemn Democrats as supporters of "late-term abortions."
The impeachment underway in Congress came up a few times, but was treated as a Democratic attack on the president. Schlapp joked that a gleeful House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would auction off the "golden pen" she used in the impeachment proceedings on eBay.
"You've got to really understand the contrast here, with where the Democrats' radical agenda is, and where they want to take America to, which is not a democracy. It's towards a socialist country," Schlapp said.
Democratic candidates and the media were the subject of numerous barbs from the group. McEnany, a former CNN personality who now describes the network as "fake news," was asked in jest by the others if anchor Wolf Blitzer cried during election night 2016.
"It's great if you've got a couple of kids at home, you want to put to bed, these (Democratic) debates are so boring," Lara Trump said, prompting laughter from the audience. "But, truly, the things that they're proposing for this country, would ruin and bankrupt the United States of America."
More people support Trump than is really known, Lara Trump said, because some supporters are fearful of letting others know how they really feel.
"A lot of people, I think, are a little nervous sometimes, the media makes people a little nervous to say that they support this president, right?" she said.
"Because we see the way that not only have they vilified the president, and our family, but also his supporters. I want to tell you guys something, so many people support this president than you ever know, than will ever say it, will ever post it on social media. And they're scared to say it, again, because of the fake news media, making people feel bad about it."
Stephanie Audino, of Sioux City, was one Republican in the audience who was unafraid to share her feelings about the president. The biggest issues for Audino, she said, include abortion (she is pro-life), border security, the middle and the working class and "the culture of our country, that we could be a united country, and not divided."
"I love Donald Trump, because he cannot be bullied, he cannot be bought, he never backs down, he has the working people of this country's best interest at hand, and he has already done so much for our country, and I cannot wait to see what he's going to do next," she said.
Audino said she had wished, previously, that Trump wouldn't make such "random, wild" statements -- but she has since changed her mind on this.
"Now I say, 'Go Donald. Go Donald," she said. "Because you know what, he's telling the truth, and he's always going to double down."
McEnany touted the First Step Act, the criminal justice reform bill signed by Trump in late 2018, as something that has brought even more supporters into the Trump camp.
"I'll never forget, Battle Creek, Michigan, just in December, walked up to a young man and he said, 'You know why I'm here today? You know why I'm wearing this Trump hat?' He said, 'I just got out of prison, as a nonviolent offense,' he said he betrayed his Christian roots, he was so sorry for what he had done. He had a 30-year sentence," McEnany said. "And he said, 'Thanks to President Trump, I'm here today, and I'm with my family.'"
