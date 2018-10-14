SIOUX CITY -- State Rep. John Wills is seeking a third term, and Karen Larson is the first Democrat to run for an Iowa House District 1 seat in several election cycles.
Wills won a Republican primary in June 2014, then was unopposed by Democrats in the 2014 and 2016 general elections in winning two terms.
Iowa House District 1 is composed of Lyon and Osceola counties and part of Dickinson County. There are 12,813 registered Republicans, 3,062 Democrats and 5,753 registered as no party.
The election will be held on Nov. 6, and the House term runs for two years.
JOHN WILLS
Party: Republican
Age: 52
Residence: Spirit Lake
Occupation: Water quality coordinator
Electoral experience: Won two terms to the Iowa House.
Main issues for 2018
1. Making our state a state where our kids want to stay. This will require more jobs, better pay, and economic development that includes things they want to do.
2. Reducing taxes and regulations that restrict the economy of our state.
Why vote for me: I have been active in my district to produce the results that the folks of House District 1 expect. On one issue it took two full years for a bill to cross the governor's desk and become a law. We are moving in the right direction but the issues take time to evolve and become law. I am not a lifetime politician but am someone who has specific issues that I want to achieve and that will make our lives better in Northwest Iowa.
KAREN LARSON
Party: Democratic
Age: 68
Residence: Spirit Lake
Occupation: Retired professor
Electoral experience: First run for elective office
Main issues for 2018:
1. Education. Constrained funding and degraded K-12 teacher work conditions drive applicants to other states, while community colleges and universities that are the engines of Iowa’s future workforce struggle with budget cuts and tuition hikes.
2. Health Care. Not everything should be privatized. Medicaid privatization should be reversed so service providers can stay in business and patients receive needed care.
Why vote for me: I am focused solely on representing constituents and promoting the health of their communities, not on political advancement. I am not beholden to a party line or any special interest. I am committed to fighting the extreme partisanship that cripples our politics.