Layout design approved for new Woodbury County Jail; work could start in April

"We think we have a very good design," Schmitz said.

Notable pieces of the layout include not only cells for inmates, but also offices for the county sheriff and attorney, plus five courtrooms. Supervisor Keith Radig ran down a checklist of items that county groups and residents had set for necessity in the facility, and he noted all were met.

The facility will be built at 3701 28th St., in a 110,000-square-foot building that can hold up to 444 inmates, nearly double the roughly 235 inmates that can be housed in the current jail located across the street from the county courthouse.

The March special election to set financing through increased property taxes saw voters giving a 57 percent affirmative vote. The new single-story jail will be built on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity near 28th Street, just north of the Lake Forest Mobile Home Community, and the aging jail downtown eventually will be shuttered.

County officials had pitched the $50 million project as the most cost-effective long-term option for dealing with an aging jail in need of $22 million in repairs to heating and air conditioning systems. They warned critical systems could fail at any time, which would force the evacuation of the jail and cost millions of dollars to transport and house inmates in other jails around the state.

