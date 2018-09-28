SIOUX CITY -- Two forums will be held for political candidates in October, one for Woodbury County officeseekers and one for legislative candidates.
The League of Women Voters of Sioux City has set the forums, which will last two hours each and be held at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City. The public is invited to attend the events.
The forum involving candidates for two Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seats and the County Treasurer position will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.
The forum for area Iowa House and Iowa Senate races will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 11.
The League of Women Voters of Sioux City is sponsoring the forums with guest panelists from the league, the Greater Sioux City Press Club and KWIT Siouxland Public Media and WITCC. The first segment of each event will consist of questions posed by the panelists, and questions from the audience will follow.
The league has held such candidate forums for many years in Sioux City.
CableOne will televise the event live on Channel 10 (analog) and Channel 56 (HD).