SIOUX CITY -- The League of Women Voters of Sioux City will host a presentation on the pros and cons of the Electoral College and the Direct Popular Vote in Sioux City Sept. 17.  The event will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Cargill Auditorium (D103) on the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus. 

The event is free and open to the public.

Speakers will explain each approach to the presidential selection process and present pros and cons.  The speakers will be Patrick Bass, professor of history at Morningside College; Joe Blankenau, professor of political science at Wayne State College; and Elizabeth Smith, professor emerita of political science at the University of South Dakota. 

A question-and-answer session will be held following the speakers’ presentations.

