SIOUX CITY -- Lechner Lumber plans to relocate its operations to a new facility at the northeast corner of Floyd Boulevard and Fourth Street.

The project, which represents a capital investment of $1.4 million, includes the construction of a new 1,872-square-foot office building and 11,985-square-foot warehouse building with an entrance off Fifth Street.

The Sioux City Council is expected to vote on a resolution Monday that, if approved, would authorize a development agreement and minimum assessment agreement with Cyclone on Floyd, LLC. This separate entity was established to construct and own the new facility. Cyclone on Floyd, LLC will lease the facility back to Lechner Lumber, according to city documents.

Lechner Lumber currently leases space at 200 S. Court St. The full-service supplier of building materials for commercial and residential customers will retain all nine employees after the relocation.

"The new location will significantly increase operational efficiencies and safety by allowing all the company's buildings to be on one site," the documents stated.

City staff has worked to finalize a development agreement and minimum assessment agreement with Cyclone on Floyd, LLC to provide assistance for the project.

As part of the proposed development agreement and minimum assessment agreement, the developer will commit to investing $1.4 million to construct a new office and warehouse building, as well as enter into a minimum assessment agreement of $1.2 million beginning Jan. 1, 2024, which will continue for a period of 10 years.

City, in turn, will provide 75% property tax rebates on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a period of five years. Total assistance is estimated at $145,000.