SIOUX CITY -- Area board of supervisor members met with local legislators on Friday to discuss legislation to bring forward issues they hope to be addressed.

Topics of discussion included property tax rates, infrastructure bonds, voter options, workforce development boards, and pipeline projects.

The roundtable was initiated by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors as a chance for county supervisors to relay their citizens' concerns directly to the legislators. Board Chair Matthew Ung said this is the first time a meeting like this has been held in at least 10 years.

All five Woodbury County Board of Supervisors members attended, as well as Plymouth County Supervisors Don Kass and Craig Anderson, and Monona County Supervisors Vince Phillips and Bo Fox.

Legislators in attendance were House District 3 Representative Tom Jeneary, House District 14 Representative Jacob Bossman, House District 2 Representative Bob Henderson, Senate District 7 Representative Kevin Alons, and House District 1 Representative J. D. Scholten.

Ung said there were very good discussions and questions from both the supervisors and the legislators proposed.

"We serve the same constituency and we have the obligation to provide what the state mandates and the state mandates essential services through county governments, and one size does not fit all," Ung said. He added this event allowed the supervisors to describe the perspective of northwest Iowa.

The two main topics discussed were property taxes and proposed pipelines.

On the topic of property taxes, Ung said the area communities were "awestruck" at the large property assessment increases this year. He said the supervisors communicated to the legislators that these assessments are guided by state laws and thanked the legislator for laws that mitigate the impact on taxpayers, such as the "rollback."

The supervisors asked the legislators if nonessential functions could be removed from property taxes and instead put on other taxes such as income.

The supervisors and legislators seemed to agree about resisting the use of the eminent domain for carbon-capture pipelines. The legislators said the Iowa House has passed legislation to limit carbon pipelines applying for the use of eminent domain unless they have 90 percent of impacted residents signed on, but it has not been discussed in the Senate.

At this point, the legislators feel the issue falls in the hands of the Iowa Utilities Board and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The full legislative roundtable can be viewed on the Woodbury County Iowa YouTube page.