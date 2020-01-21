Legislator Chris Hall of Sioux City endorses Klobuchar for president

SIOUX CITY -- State Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, on Tuesday became the latest Iowa officeholder to endorse presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.

With Klobuchar tied up in the Senate impeachment trial, Iowa Democrats spoke at the Capitol as part of the group of 15 legislators who now support her.

“We’re ready to make her presence felt through us,” Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, said at a news conference.

Among those endorsing Klobuchar are legislators who previously endorsed candidates who have dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. Hall had worked for the Beto O’Rourke campaign and now supports Klobuchar.

“Her commitment to increase access to one- and two-year community college degrees and technical certifications will be transformative for people in my district and throughout Iowa,” Hall said.

Rep. Monica Kurth, D-Davenport, had backed New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker but now is behind Klobuchar as well. Separately, Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, announced his support for Klobuchar.

James Q. Lynch of the Journal Des Moines Bureau contributed to this story.

