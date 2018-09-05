SIOUX CITY -- Two Libertarian Party candidates seeking office in Iowa said Wednesday they are the right people to be elected, to better address issues than their Republican and Democratic opponents.
"Libertarians are going to win...People are sick and tired of parties who only like to fight each other," said Rick Stewart, of Cedar Rapids, who is running for the Iowa Secretary of State position.
Stewart and Chuck Aldrich, of Clarion, who is running for the Iowa 4th congressional district seat, stopped by the Journal office for an interview Wednesday. U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Kiron, and J.D. Scholten, a Democrat from Sioux City, are the two major party candidates.
Both Aldrich and Stewart have lost contests in running as Libertarians in recent years, including Aldrich for U.S. Senate and Stewart for Linn County Sheriff.
The Libertarian Party in March 2017 became an officially recognized party in the state, after the party's presidential candidate in 2016 surpassed the 2 percent threshold required by Iowa law to obtain official political party status.
Aldrich said it is misguided for people to consider them a minor party. In voter registration totals as of Sept. 1, there were 643,356 voters with active Republican registrations, 618,915 Democrats and 11,483 Libertarians.
Aldrich said he won't have much campaign cash, and may not be able to make media buys. He instead plugs around the sprawling 4th District, looking to meet people in larger community events.
Aldrich said he wants the federal government to stop "confiscating" the bank accounts of people who have defaulted on student loans, since many have a low-income status. He also likes the Libertarian approach to foreign policy.
"The Republicans and Democrats are for an offensive military. I am for a defensive military. I do not think we should attack first," Aldrich said.
He said he got 45,000 votes in the U.S. Senate race in 2016, and hopes to double that this year.
"Each time I run, my name recognition goes up. I should have a good prospect of getting the 90,000," Aldrich said.
Stewart is running for the agriculture secretary position against Republican Mike Naig and Democrat Tim Gannon.
He said one key position includes speaking against the federal renewable fuels standard as pushing for support of corn-based ethanol as a fuel, since "it is a horrible policy." He also opposes farm bill subsidies and recent tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump.
Stewart said subsidies "are opioids for farmers, it makes them slow, lethargic," while "tariffs are for losers," and puts the countries instituting them in trade policies at a competitive disadvantage.