Libertarian looking to make mark in Ernst, Greenfield race for senate in Iowa

"Our wars are endless. We've been in Afghanistan for 19 years," he said.

Additionally, Stewart said he espouses the Libertarian stance of reducing federal taxes and cutting down the national government's budget deficit. He noted that the federal income tax was added in 1918 to provide revenues for World War I.

"Income tax was a war tax. It was a way to pay for the war," Stewarr said.

He has attended a few rallies with other Libertarian Party nominees in Ames and Council Bluffs. Stewart typically said he visits businesses for attempts to reach voters during the day, since most people are away from home to work.

Stewart is traversing the state in the attempt to get free media from news organizations, while saying 2020 marks the first year he will raise campaign funds rather than spending his own money. He said he might raise $20,000 by the end of October, for a race in which Ernst and Greenfield and their allies are spending millions.

Besides Ernst, Greenfield and Stewart, Suzanne Herzog is on the Senate ballot line as a no party candidate.