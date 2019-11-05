{{featured_button_text}}
Election voting

Election worker Judy Gibson hands voter James Woodford a ballot Tuesday at the precinct 6 and 7 polling place at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Sioux City voters went to the poll to choose winners in city and school elections.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland voters are joining others across Iowa in casting ballots for mayor, city councils and local school boards Tuesday, and turnout in Woodbury County has been light.

Polls opened at 7 a.m., and more than half the voting period through 8 p.m. has occurred.

Woodbury County voting records Hofmeyer

Steve Hofmeyer, Woodbury County Deputy Commissioner of Elections, thumbs through a binder containing the voter rolls of rural precincts in the 2016 general election.

Woodbury County election officials in the auditor's office will give updates on voting twice, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

As of 11 this morning, after three hours of voting, 1,899 people, or 3.3 percent of registered county voters, had cast ballots, deputy commissioner of elections Steve Hofmeyer said.

He said previously cast absentee ballots will be added into totals coming at 4 p.m.

"(Turnout) will look a lot better at that point," Hofmeyer said.

This is the first time that school board elections have been held at the same time as municipal elections, following a change in state law. Backers hope moving school elections from September to November will increase voter turnout.

Hofmeyer said one equipment problem took place in Moville early in the morning. A printer on a laptop computer stopped working.

"It wasn't any kind of issue with a voting machine. It was just where we check voters in," Hofmeyer said.

He said poll workers used a paper registration process for a short time, before a new printer was taken to the Moville site.

In Sioux City, voters will elect a mayor and one of the four City Council members, as well as four of the seven seats on the Sioux City school board.

Maria Rundquist, a former ESL instructor for Northeast Community College who runs a translation business, is challenging incumbent Bob Scott in the mayoral race. Rhonda Capron, who is seeking a third four-year term, is hoping to fend off a challenge from Julie Schoenherr, a Sioux City businesswoman.

The five challengers  to incumbent Sioux City School Board member Miyuki Nelson are Juline Albert, Shaun Broyhill, Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin and Monique E. Scarlett.

