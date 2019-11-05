Election worker Judy Gibson hands voter James Woodford a ballot Tuesday at the precinct 6 and 7 polling place at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Sioux City voters went to the poll to choose winners in city and school elections.
He said previously cast absentee ballots will be added into totals coming at 4 p.m.
"(Turnout) will look a lot better at that point," Hofmeyer said.
This is the first time that school board elections have been held at the same time as municipal elections, following a change in state law. Backers hope moving school elections from September to November will increase voter turnout.
Maria Rundquist, a former ESL instructor for Northeast Community College who runs a translation business, is challenging incumbent Bob Scott in the mayoral race. Rhonda Capron, who is seeking a third four-year term, is hoping to fend off a challenge from Julie Schoenherr, a Sioux City businesswoman.
The five challengers to incumbent Sioux City School Board member Miyuki Nelson are Juline Albert, Shaun Broyhill, Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin and Monique E. Scarlett.
