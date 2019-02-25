Try 1 month for 99¢
The following is a list released by the Diocese of Sioux City that documents priests credibly accused of sexual abuse against minors since the diocese's founding in 1902.

Elmore Everette Apt

No. of allegations: 3

Dates of abuse: 1950-1970s

Assignments

1947-1949: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Storm Lake

1949-1951: Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Boone

1951-1952: Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Granville

1952: Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Cherokee

1952: Assistant Chaplain, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Sioux City

1953-1954: Assistant Pastor, St. Michael Parish, Whittemore

1954-1956: Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Templeton

1956-1959: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Alvord

1959-1962: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Armstrong

1962-1965: Pastor, Assumption Parish, Merrill

1965-1967: On duty outside the Diocese: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary of the Lakes Parish, Eustis FL 1967-1968: Assistant Pastor, St. Michael Parish, Sioux City

1967-1968: Pastor, Christ the King Parish, Dayton

1969: Leave of absence due to health

1972-1979: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Ayrshire

1979: Retired

1985: Died

Alver William Behrens

No. of allegations: 5

Dates of abuse: 1960s

Assignments

1945-1949: Assistant Pastor, Corpus Christi Parish, Fort Dodge

1949-1952: Faculty, Bishop Heelan High School Faculty, Sioux City

1949-1952: Assistant Chaplain, St. Anthony’s Home, Sioux City

1952-1959: Superintendent, Gehlen Catholic High School, Le Mars

1952-1959: Chaplain, Sacred Heart Hospital, Le Mars

1959-1964: Superintendent of Schools, Diocese of Sioux City

1959-1964: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Neptune

1964-1966: On duty outside the Diocese: Staff, National Catholic Education Association, Washington D.C.

1966-1972: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Templeton

1970-1971: On duty outside the Diocese: Administration, Bishop Dowling High School, Des Moines, IA

1972 -1975: Pastor, St. John the Baptist Parish, Bancroft

1975 -1981: Pastor, Holy Name Parish, Marcus

1981 -1987: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Mapleton

1987 -1993: Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Mt. Carmel

1993: Retired

2002: Died

Richard Wayne Birdsall

No. of allegations: 1

Date of abuse: 1970s

Assignments

1945 -1965 : Was a member of the Salvatorian Order and served outside the Diocese

1965 -1967: Faculty, Trinity Preparatory High School, Sioux City

1965 -1967: Sacramental Minister, St. Michael Parish, Sioux City

1967 -1969: Assistant Pastor, Assumption Parish, Emmetsburg

1967 -1969: Faculty, Emmetsburg Catholic High School, Emmetsburg

1969 -1976: Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Maple River

1969 -1976: Faculty, Kuemper High School, Carroll

1976 -1982: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Remsen

1982 -1985: Pastor, St. Bernard Parish, Breda

1985 -1991: Pastor, St. Martin Parish, Odebolt

1991: Retired

1997: Died

Paul Joseph Bruening

No. of allegations: 1

Date of abuse: 1957

Assignments

1954 -1955: Assistant Pastor, St. John Parish, Arcadia

1954 -1955: Faculty, Kuemper High School, Carroll

1955 -1956: Assistant Pastor, St. James Parish, Le Mars

1955 -1956: Faculty, Gehlen Catholic High School, Le Mars

1956 -1958: Assistant Pastor, Holy Name Church, Rock Rapids

1958 -1960: Faculty, Bishop Heelan High School, Sioux City

1960 -1961: Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Fort Dodge

1960 -1961: Faculty, St. Edmund High School, Fort Dodge

1961: Temporary Assistant, Sacred Heart Parish, Boone

1961 -1962: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Danbury

1962 -1970: On duty outside the Diocese in the Diocese of Belleville

1970: Excardinated from the Diocese of Sioux City

1970: Incardinated into the Diocese of Belleville

1970 -1975: Pastor, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Metropolis, IL

1975 -1978: Pastor, St. Ann Parish, Nashville, IL

2002: Died

John Francis Cain

No. of allegations: 1

Date of abuse: 1973

Assignments

1956: Temporary Assistant, St. Mary Parish, Remsen

1956-1963: Assistant Pastor, Corpus Christi Parish, Fort Dodge

1963-1969: Pastor, St. John Parish, Gilmore City, attending St. Patrick Parish on the Lizard

1969-1980: Pastor, St. Malachy Parish, Madrid

1969-1980: Chaplain, State Hospital-School, Woodward

1980-1986: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Wesley

1986-1994: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Dow City

1994: Retired

1999: Administrator, St. Joseph Parish, Sioux Rapids

2015: Died

Jerome Paul Coyle

No. of allegations: 13

Dates of abuse: 1965-1985

Assignments

1959: Chaplain, Sacred Heart Hospital, Le Mars

1959-1963: Faculty, Bishop Heelan High School, Sioux City

1963-1964: Assistant Pastor, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City

1964-1966: Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Sioux City

1966-1970: Pastor, Visitation Parish, Maryhill

1970-1972: Pastor, St. Margaret Parish, Rolfe

1972-1974: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Armstrong

1974-1977: Pastor, Holy Angels Parish, Roselle

1977-1978: Pastor, St. Brigid Parish, Grand Junction

1978-1986: Pastor, St. Cecelia Parish, Sanborn

1986-1988: Leave of absence

1988: Removed from ministry

Resides in specialized care facility in Missouri

John William Cullen

No. of allegations: 1

Date of abuse: 1955

Assignments

1935-1941: Assistant Pastor, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City

1941-1955: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Sutherland attending St. Anthony Parish, Primghar

1955-1985: Pastor, St. Matthew Parish, Clare

1985: Retired

1991: Died

Linus Joseph Eisenbacher

No. of allegations: 1

Date of abuse: 1970s

Assignments

1938: Temporary Assistant, Assumption Parish, Emmetsburg

1938-1944: Chaplain, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Fort Dodge

1938-1944: Administrator, Immaculate Conception Parish, Lehigh

1944-1951: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Alvord attending St. Mary Parish, Doon

1951-1959: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Armstrong

1959-1961: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Pomeroy attending St. Joseph Parish, Palmer

1961-1975: Pastor, St. Martin Parish, Odebolt

1975-1985: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Ledyard

1985: Retired

1991: Died

Clarence Edward Farrelly

No. of allegations: 2

Dates of abuse: 1960s

Assignments

1927: Temporary Assistant, St. Jean Baptiste Parish, Sioux City

1927-1931: Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Boone, attending St. Mary, Boone County

1931-1944: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Laurens

1944-1979: Pastor, St. Thomas Parish, Emmetsburg

1979: Retired

1987: Died

Louis Henry Greving

No. of allegations: 1

Dates of abuse: 1965-1971

Assignments

1946-1954: Assistant Pastor, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, West Bend

1954-1955: Administrator, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, West Bend

1955-1956: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Pomeroy attending St. Joseph Parish, Palmer

1956-1987: Pastor, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, West Bend

1956-1987: Director, Grotto of the Redemption, West Bend

1987: Retired

1987-1996: Director, Grotto of the Redemption, with residence at Saints Peter and Paul Parish

2002: Died

Victor Everett Kollasch

No. of allegations: 1

Date of abuse: 1970s

Assignments

1945-1948: Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Sioux City

1948-1953: Assistant Pastor, St. Lawrence Parish, Carroll

1953-1960: Pastor, St. Louis Parish, Royal Attending St. Mary Parish, Everly

1960-1968: Pastor, Holy Name Parish, Rock Rapids

1968-1975: Pastor, St. Augustine Parish, Halbur

1975-1981: Pastor, St. Martin Parish, Odebolt

1981: Died

Bruce Anthony Lefebvre

No. of allegations: 2

Dates of abuse: 1970s

Assignments

1973: Temporary Assistant, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City

1973-1974: Assistant Pastor, Holy Spirit Parish, Carroll

1974-1978: Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Dedham

1974-1978: Faculty, Kuemper High School, Carroll

1978-1983: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Alton

1978-1983: Faculty, Spalding High School, Granville

1983-1984: Assistant Pastor, Assumption Parish, Emmetsburg

1984: Administrator, St. Brigid Parish, Grand Junction attending St. John Parish, Paton

1984-1987: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Sioux Rapids

1984-1987: Faculty, St. Mary High School, Storm Lake

1987-1989: Pastor, St. Columbkille Parish, Varina

1989-1990: CPE studies/chaplaincy-Mental Health Institute, Cherokee

1990: Sacramental Minister, St. John the Baptist Church, Quimby

1990-1991: On duty outside the Diocese

1990-1991: CPE studies/chaplaincy, Mercy Medical Center, Des Moines

1991-1996: Pastor, St. John Parish, Gilmore City attending St. Margaret Parish, Rolfe

1996-1999: Pastor, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, West Bend

1999-2002: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Mallard

2002: Leave of absence

2005: Died

Jan Lisowski

No. of allegations: 1

Date of abuse: 1970s

Assignments

1939-1962: Outside the Diocese Pastor, Lipowiec, Poland Chaplain, Polish Military Forces Defender of the Bond, Tribunal, Rome Advocate, Holy Roman Rota, Apostolic Signatura, Rome

1962-1966: Defender of the Bond, Tribunal, Diocese of Sioux City

1966-1970: Unassigned

1970-1973: Administrator, Christ the King Parish, Dayton attending Immaculate Conception Parish, Lehigh

1973-1975: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Oto attending St. Philip Parish, Hornick

1975-1980: Assistant Pastor, Holy Name Parish, Marcus

1980: Retired

2001: Died

George Bernard McFadden

No. of allegations: 39

Dates of abuse: 1960-1985

Assignments

1953: Temporary Assistant, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Sioux City

1953-1957: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary’s Parish, Storm Lake

1957-1960: Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Sioux City

1960-1969: Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Sioux city

1969-1972: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Jefferson

1972-1987: Pastor, St. James Parish, Le Mars

1987-1991: Pastor, St. Andrew Parish, Sibley

1991: Removed from parish Ministry

1995: Retired

1995: Given permission to celebrate Noon Daily Mass at Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City

2001: Faculties removed

Lives outside of Iowa

Bernard Joseph Montag

No. of allegations: 2

Dates of abuse: 1959-1961

Assignments

1932-1938: Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Templeton

1938-1942: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Ute

1942-1945: On duty outside the Diocese Chaplin, U.S. Army

1945-1946: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Ute

1946-1951: Pastor, Holy Angels Parish, Roselle

1951-1961: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Ledyard

1961-1980: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Mallard

1980: Retired

2001: Died

Thomas Joseph Munn

No. of allegations: 1

Dates of abuse: 1954-55

Assignments

1951: Temporary Assistant, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City

1951-1953: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Ashton

1953: Temporary Assistant, St. Michael Parish, Whittemore

1953-1957: Assistant Chaplin, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Sioux City

1957: Temporary Assistant, Sacred Heart Parish, Boone attending St. Mary, Boone County

1957: Temporary Assistant, St. Joseph Parish, Duncombe attending St. John Parish, Vincent

1957-1965: Chaplin, State Hospital-School, Woodard 1965: Temporary Assistant, St. Cecelia Parish, Algona

1965-1966: Assistant Pastor, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Denison

1966-1973: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Oto attending St. Philip Parish, Horn

1973-1985: Pastor, St. Louis Parish, Royal attending St. Mary Parish, Everly

1985-1989: Pastor, St. Bernard Parish, Breda

1989-1999: Pastor, St. John Parish, Ogden attending Immaculate Conception Parish, Lehigh attending Christ the King Parish, Dayton

1999: Retired

1999-2001: Chaplin, St. Anthony Hospital, Carroll

2002: Died

Peter Brendan Murphy

No. of allegations: 11

Dates of abuse: 1956-64

Assignments

1955: Temporary Assistant, St. Mary Parish, Danbury

1955-1956: Assistant Pastor, Assumption Parish, Emmetsburg

1955-1956: Faculty, Emmetsburg Catholic High School, Emmetsburg

1956-1960: Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Ft. Dodge

1960: Temporary Assistant, St. Michael Parish, Whittemore

1960: Temporary Assistant, Blessed Sacrament Parish Leave of Absence

1961: Temporary Assistant, St. Joseph Parish, Kossuth County

1961: Temporary Assistant, St. Mary Parish, Danbury Leave of Absence

1964: Temporary Assistant, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Denison Leave of Absence

1973: Temporary Assistant, Sacred Heart Parish, Spencer

1973: Leave of Absence

1980: Died

John Patrick Perdue

No. of allegations: 1

Dates of abuse: 1982-83

Assignments

1985-1986: Parochial Vicar, St. Lawrence Parish, Carroll

1986: Left the priesthood

Resides in Iowa, outside the Sioux City Diocese

Ronald Joseph Reicks

No. of allegations: 2

Dates of abuse: 1973-84

Assignments

1968: Temporary Assistant, Immaculate Conception Parish, Cherokee

1968: Temporary Chaplain, Mental Health Institute, Cherokee

1968-1971: Assistant Pastor, St. Michael Parish, Whittemore

1968-1971: Faculty, Bishop Garrigan High School, Algona

1971-1976: Faculty, Bishop Heelan High School, Sioux City

1976-1977: Assistant Pastor, Saint Mary Parish, Storm Lake

1976-1977: Faculty, Saint Mary High School, Storm Lake

1977-1979: Assistant Pastor, Resurrection Parish, Pocahontas

1979: Pastor, Holy Family Parish, Lidderdale attending St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Glidden

1979-1985: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Sutherland attending St. Anthony Parish, Primghar

1985-1992: Pastor, St. Michael Parish, Whittemore

1992-1995: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Alton

1992-1995: Faculty, Spalding High School, Granville

1995-1996: On duty outside the Diocese Diocese of Pando, Bolivia

1996: Left the priesthood

Resides outside of Iowa

Ralph William Reinhart

No. of allegations: 6

Dates of abuse: 1950s

Assignments

1952: Temporary Assistant, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City

1952-1959: Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Sioux City attending Annunciation Parish, Sioux City until it closed in 1955

1959-1961: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Alvord attending St. Mary Parish, Doon

1961-1968: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Rock Valley

1968-1973: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Ashton

1973-1975: Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Cherokee

1975-1986: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Sac City

1986-1997: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Manning

1997: Retired

2001: Died

Nicholas John Ruba

No. of allegations: 2

Dates of abuse: 1970-71

Assignments

1951-1954: Assistant Pastor, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Carroll

1954-1958: Assistant Pastor, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Sioux City

1958-1961: Pastor, Christ the King Parish, Dayton

1961-1968: Pastor, St. Benedict Parish, St. Benedict

1968-1986: Pastor, St. Michael Parish, Sioux City

1986-1992: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Alton

1992-1996: Pastor, St. Andrew Parish, Sibley

1996: Retired

2015: Died

Laurence Frances Schoeppner 

No. of allegations: 1

Dates of abuse: 1948-49

Assignments

1926: Chaplin, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ft. Dodge

1926-1930: Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Sioux City

1930-1932: Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Granville

1932 -1950: Pastor, Holy Family Parish, Lidderdale

1950 -1953: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Ayrshire

1953 -1965: Pastor, St. Catherine Parish, Oyens

1965 : Retired

1965: Died

Donald Joseph Slaven

No. of allegations: 2

Dates of abuse: 1990s

Assignments

1967 -1976: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Remsen

1967 -1976: Faculty, St. Mary Parish, Remsen

1976 -1979: Faculty, Bishop Heelan High School, Sioux City

1979 -1984: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Neptune

1979 -1984: Faculty, Gehlen Catholic High School, Le Mars

1984 -1988: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Dedham

1988 -1992: Pastor, St. Columbkille Parish, Churdan attending St. Brigid Parish, Grand Junction attending St. John Parish, Paton attending St. Patrick Parish, Cedar

1992 -1993: Leave of absence

1993 -1995: Chaplin, Nursing Homes, Sioux City

1995 -1997: Graduate Studies, Catholic University of America, Washington, DC

1997: Judge, Tribunal, Diocese of Sioux City

1997 -1998: Administrator, Sacred Heart Parish, Ruthven attending Sacred Heart Parish, Ayrshire

1998 -2005: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Salix

2005 -2009: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Dow City attending St. Boniface Parish, Charter Oak attending St. Mary Parish, Ute

2009: Retired

2014: Died

Verne Peter Stapenhorst

No. of allegations: 1

Date of abuse: 1976

Assignments

1961 -1964: Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Ft. Dodge

1961 -1964: Faculty, St. Edmond High School, Ft. Dodge

1964 -1966: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Danbury

1964 -1966: Faculty, St. Mary High School, Danbury

1966 -1972: Faculty Bishop Garrigan High School, Algona

1972 -2001: Faculty Bishop Heelan High School, Sioux City

1991 -1995: Administrator, St. Philip Parish, Hornick

1995 -1998: Sacramental Minister, St. Casimir Parish, Sioux City

2001-2003: Replacement Ministry/Parish Coverage w/residence at Saints Peter and Paul Parish, West Bend

2001-2002: Sacramental Minister in residence, Sacred Heart Parish, Ruthven

2002-2003: Administrator/Sacramental Minister in residence, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, West Bend

2003: Sacramental Minister in residence, St. Mary Parish, Humboldt

2003: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Laurens

2004: Retired

2011: Faculties removed

Resides outside of Iowa

Fergus Stevenson, OFM

No. of allegations: 1

Date of abuse: 1976

Assignments

1975-1985: Assistant Pastor, St. Boniface Parish, Sioux City **

Not a Diocesan Priest, but a Franciscan Priest assigned to St. Boniface Parish in Sioux City

1991: Died

Joseph Edward Tolan

No. of allegations: 1

Dates of abuse: 1980-82

Assignments

1941-1948 Assistant Pastor, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City

1948-1963 Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Sac City

1963-1974 Pastor, St. Mary Humboldt

1974 Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Lake City

1974-1989 Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Wall Lake

1989: Retired

1989: Died

Donald William Wingert

No. of allegations: 1

Dates of abuse: 1980-82

Assignments

1960: Administrator, Sacred Heart Parish, Ruthven

1960-1964: Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Sioux City

1964: Temporary Assistant, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City

1964-1967: Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Spencer

1967-1968: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Neptune

1967-1968: Faculty, Gehlen Catholic School, Le Mars

1968-1973: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Ruthven

1973-1975: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Ledyard

1973-1975: Faculty, St. John the Baptist School, Bancroft

1975-1977: Pastor: St. Mary Parish, Pomeroy attending St. Joseph Parish, Palmer

1975-1977: Faculty, Our Lady of Good Council School, Fonda

1977-1979: Pastor, Holy Angels Parish, Roselle

1979-1981: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Kossuth County

1981-1986: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Rock Valley

1986-1993: Pastor, St. Boniface Parish, Charter Oak attending St. Mary Parish, Ute

1993: Retired

2017: Died

John Charles Yetmar

No. of allegations: 2

Dates of abuse: 1968-74

Assignments

1957-1961: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Danbury

1957-1961: Faculty, St. Mary High School, Danbury

1961-1965: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Storm Lake

1961-1965: Faculty, St, Mary High School, Storm Lake

1965-1971: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Pomeroy attending St. Joseph Parish, Palmer

1965-1971: Faculty, Our Lady of Good Council, Fonda

1971-1973: Pastor, St. John Parish, Gilmore City attending St. Patrick Parish, Lizard

1973-1974: Pastor, Sacred Heart, Early

1974-1980: Pastor, St. Bernard Parish, Breda

1980-1987: Pastor, St. Malachy Parish, Madrid

1980-1987: Chaplin, State Hospital-School, Woodward

1987-1991: Rector, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City

1991-1993: Pastor, Holy Family Parish, Emmetsburg

1993-1999: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Sioux Rapids

1999-2002: Pastor, Holy Name Parish, Rock Rapids

2002: Retired

2004: Faculties removed

Resides outside of Iowa

