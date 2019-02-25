The following is a list released by the Diocese of Sioux City that documents priests credibly accused of sexual abuse against minors since the diocese's founding in 1902.
Elmore Everette Apt
No. of allegations: 3
Dates of abuse: 1950-1970s
Assignments
1947-1949: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Storm Lake
1949-1951: Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Boone
1951-1952: Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Granville
1952: Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Cherokee
1952: Assistant Chaplain, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Sioux City
1953-1954: Assistant Pastor, St. Michael Parish, Whittemore
1954-1956: Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Templeton
1956-1959: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Alvord
1959-1962: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Armstrong
1962-1965: Pastor, Assumption Parish, Merrill
1965-1967: On duty outside the Diocese: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary of the Lakes Parish, Eustis FL 1967-1968: Assistant Pastor, St. Michael Parish, Sioux City
1967-1968: Pastor, Christ the King Parish, Dayton
1969: Leave of absence due to health
1972-1979: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Ayrshire
1979: Retired
1985: Died
Alver William Behrens
No. of allegations: 5
Dates of abuse: 1960s
Assignments
1945-1949: Assistant Pastor, Corpus Christi Parish, Fort Dodge
1949-1952: Faculty, Bishop Heelan High School Faculty, Sioux City
1949-1952: Assistant Chaplain, St. Anthony’s Home, Sioux City
1952-1959: Superintendent, Gehlen Catholic High School, Le Mars
1952-1959: Chaplain, Sacred Heart Hospital, Le Mars
1959-1964: Superintendent of Schools, Diocese of Sioux City
1959-1964: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Neptune
1964-1966: On duty outside the Diocese: Staff, National Catholic Education Association, Washington D.C.
1966-1972: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Templeton
1970-1971: On duty outside the Diocese: Administration, Bishop Dowling High School, Des Moines, IA
1972 -1975: Pastor, St. John the Baptist Parish, Bancroft
1975 -1981: Pastor, Holy Name Parish, Marcus
1981 -1987: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Mapleton
1987 -1993: Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Mt. Carmel
1993: Retired
2002: Died
Richard Wayne Birdsall
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1970s
Assignments
1945 -1965 : Was a member of the Salvatorian Order and served outside the Diocese
1965 -1967: Faculty, Trinity Preparatory High School, Sioux City
1965 -1967: Sacramental Minister, St. Michael Parish, Sioux City
1967 -1969: Assistant Pastor, Assumption Parish, Emmetsburg
1967 -1969: Faculty, Emmetsburg Catholic High School, Emmetsburg
1969 -1976: Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Maple River
1969 -1976: Faculty, Kuemper High School, Carroll
1976 -1982: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Remsen
1982 -1985: Pastor, St. Bernard Parish, Breda
1985 -1991: Pastor, St. Martin Parish, Odebolt
1991: Retired
1997: Died
Paul Joseph Bruening
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1957
Assignments
1954 -1955: Assistant Pastor, St. John Parish, Arcadia
1954 -1955: Faculty, Kuemper High School, Carroll
1955 -1956: Assistant Pastor, St. James Parish, Le Mars
1955 -1956: Faculty, Gehlen Catholic High School, Le Mars
1956 -1958: Assistant Pastor, Holy Name Church, Rock Rapids
1958 -1960: Faculty, Bishop Heelan High School, Sioux City
1960 -1961: Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Fort Dodge
1960 -1961: Faculty, St. Edmund High School, Fort Dodge
1961: Temporary Assistant, Sacred Heart Parish, Boone
1961 -1962: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Danbury
1962 -1970: On duty outside the Diocese in the Diocese of Belleville
1970: Excardinated from the Diocese of Sioux City
1970: Incardinated into the Diocese of Belleville
1970 -1975: Pastor, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Metropolis, IL
1975 -1978: Pastor, St. Ann Parish, Nashville, IL
2002: Died
John Francis Cain
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1973
Assignments
1956: Temporary Assistant, St. Mary Parish, Remsen
1956-1963: Assistant Pastor, Corpus Christi Parish, Fort Dodge
1963-1969: Pastor, St. John Parish, Gilmore City, attending St. Patrick Parish on the Lizard
1969-1980: Pastor, St. Malachy Parish, Madrid
1969-1980: Chaplain, State Hospital-School, Woodward
1980-1986: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Wesley
1986-1994: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Dow City
1994: Retired
1999: Administrator, St. Joseph Parish, Sioux Rapids
2015: Died
Jerome Paul Coyle
No. of allegations: 13
Dates of abuse: 1965-1985
Assignments
1959: Chaplain, Sacred Heart Hospital, Le Mars
1959-1963: Faculty, Bishop Heelan High School, Sioux City
1963-1964: Assistant Pastor, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City
1964-1966: Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Sioux City
1966-1970: Pastor, Visitation Parish, Maryhill
1970-1972: Pastor, St. Margaret Parish, Rolfe
1972-1974: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Armstrong
1974-1977: Pastor, Holy Angels Parish, Roselle
1977-1978: Pastor, St. Brigid Parish, Grand Junction
1978-1986: Pastor, St. Cecelia Parish, Sanborn
1986-1988: Leave of absence
1988: Removed from ministry
Resides in specialized care facility in Missouri
John William Cullen
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1955
Assignments
1935-1941: Assistant Pastor, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City
1941-1955: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Sutherland attending St. Anthony Parish, Primghar
1955-1985: Pastor, St. Matthew Parish, Clare
1985: Retired
1991: Died
Linus Joseph Eisenbacher
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1970s
Assignments
1938: Temporary Assistant, Assumption Parish, Emmetsburg
1938-1944: Chaplain, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Fort Dodge
1938-1944: Administrator, Immaculate Conception Parish, Lehigh
1944-1951: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Alvord attending St. Mary Parish, Doon
1951-1959: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Armstrong
1959-1961: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Pomeroy attending St. Joseph Parish, Palmer
1961-1975: Pastor, St. Martin Parish, Odebolt
1975-1985: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Ledyard
1985: Retired
1991: Died
Clarence Edward Farrelly
No. of allegations: 2
Dates of abuse: 1960s
Assignments
1927: Temporary Assistant, St. Jean Baptiste Parish, Sioux City
1927-1931: Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Boone, attending St. Mary, Boone County
1931-1944: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Laurens
1944-1979: Pastor, St. Thomas Parish, Emmetsburg
1979: Retired
1987: Died
Louis Henry Greving
No. of allegations: 1
Dates of abuse: 1965-1971
Assignments
1946-1954: Assistant Pastor, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, West Bend
1954-1955: Administrator, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, West Bend
1955-1956: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Pomeroy attending St. Joseph Parish, Palmer
1956-1987: Pastor, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, West Bend
1956-1987: Director, Grotto of the Redemption, West Bend
1987: Retired
1987-1996: Director, Grotto of the Redemption, with residence at Saints Peter and Paul Parish
2002: Died
Victor Everett Kollasch
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1970s
Assignments
1945-1948: Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Sioux City
1948-1953: Assistant Pastor, St. Lawrence Parish, Carroll
1953-1960: Pastor, St. Louis Parish, Royal Attending St. Mary Parish, Everly
1960-1968: Pastor, Holy Name Parish, Rock Rapids
1968-1975: Pastor, St. Augustine Parish, Halbur
1975-1981: Pastor, St. Martin Parish, Odebolt
1981: Died
Bruce Anthony Lefebvre
No. of allegations: 2
Dates of abuse: 1970s
Assignments
1973: Temporary Assistant, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City
1973-1974: Assistant Pastor, Holy Spirit Parish, Carroll
1974-1978: Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Dedham
1974-1978: Faculty, Kuemper High School, Carroll
1978-1983: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Alton
1978-1983: Faculty, Spalding High School, Granville
1983-1984: Assistant Pastor, Assumption Parish, Emmetsburg
1984: Administrator, St. Brigid Parish, Grand Junction attending St. John Parish, Paton
1984-1987: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Sioux Rapids
1984-1987: Faculty, St. Mary High School, Storm Lake
1987-1989: Pastor, St. Columbkille Parish, Varina
1989-1990: CPE studies/chaplaincy-Mental Health Institute, Cherokee
1990: Sacramental Minister, St. John the Baptist Church, Quimby
1990-1991: On duty outside the Diocese
1990-1991: CPE studies/chaplaincy, Mercy Medical Center, Des Moines
1991-1996: Pastor, St. John Parish, Gilmore City attending St. Margaret Parish, Rolfe
1996-1999: Pastor, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, West Bend
1999-2002: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Mallard
2002: Leave of absence
2005: Died
Jan Lisowski
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1970s
Assignments
1939-1962: Outside the Diocese Pastor, Lipowiec, Poland Chaplain, Polish Military Forces Defender of the Bond, Tribunal, Rome Advocate, Holy Roman Rota, Apostolic Signatura, Rome
1962-1966: Defender of the Bond, Tribunal, Diocese of Sioux City
1966-1970: Unassigned
1970-1973: Administrator, Christ the King Parish, Dayton attending Immaculate Conception Parish, Lehigh
1973-1975: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Oto attending St. Philip Parish, Hornick
1975-1980: Assistant Pastor, Holy Name Parish, Marcus
1980: Retired
2001: Died
George Bernard McFadden
No. of allegations: 39
Dates of abuse: 1960-1985
Assignments
1953: Temporary Assistant, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Sioux City
1953-1957: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary’s Parish, Storm Lake
1957-1960: Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Sioux City
1960-1969: Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Sioux city
1969-1972: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Jefferson
1972-1987: Pastor, St. James Parish, Le Mars
1987-1991: Pastor, St. Andrew Parish, Sibley
1991: Removed from parish Ministry
1995: Retired
1995: Given permission to celebrate Noon Daily Mass at Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City
2001: Faculties removed
Lives outside of Iowa
Bernard Joseph Montag
No. of allegations: 2
Dates of abuse: 1959-1961
Assignments
1932-1938: Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Templeton
1938-1942: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Ute
1942-1945: On duty outside the Diocese Chaplin, U.S. Army
1945-1946: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Ute
1946-1951: Pastor, Holy Angels Parish, Roselle
1951-1961: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Ledyard
1961-1980: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Mallard
1980: Retired
2001: Died
Thomas Joseph Munn
No. of allegations: 1
Dates of abuse: 1954-55
Assignments
1951: Temporary Assistant, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City
1951-1953: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Ashton
1953: Temporary Assistant, St. Michael Parish, Whittemore
1953-1957: Assistant Chaplin, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Sioux City
1957: Temporary Assistant, Sacred Heart Parish, Boone attending St. Mary, Boone County
1957: Temporary Assistant, St. Joseph Parish, Duncombe attending St. John Parish, Vincent
1957-1965: Chaplin, State Hospital-School, Woodard 1965: Temporary Assistant, St. Cecelia Parish, Algona
1965-1966: Assistant Pastor, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Denison
1966-1973: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Oto attending St. Philip Parish, Horn
1973-1985: Pastor, St. Louis Parish, Royal attending St. Mary Parish, Everly
1985-1989: Pastor, St. Bernard Parish, Breda
1989-1999: Pastor, St. John Parish, Ogden attending Immaculate Conception Parish, Lehigh attending Christ the King Parish, Dayton
1999: Retired
1999-2001: Chaplin, St. Anthony Hospital, Carroll
2002: Died
Peter Brendan Murphy
No. of allegations: 11
Dates of abuse: 1956-64
Assignments
1955: Temporary Assistant, St. Mary Parish, Danbury
1955-1956: Assistant Pastor, Assumption Parish, Emmetsburg
1955-1956: Faculty, Emmetsburg Catholic High School, Emmetsburg
1956-1960: Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Ft. Dodge
1960: Temporary Assistant, St. Michael Parish, Whittemore
1960: Temporary Assistant, Blessed Sacrament Parish Leave of Absence
1961: Temporary Assistant, St. Joseph Parish, Kossuth County
1961: Temporary Assistant, St. Mary Parish, Danbury Leave of Absence
1964: Temporary Assistant, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Denison Leave of Absence
1973: Temporary Assistant, Sacred Heart Parish, Spencer
1973: Leave of Absence
1980: Died
John Patrick Perdue
No. of allegations: 1
Dates of abuse: 1982-83
Assignments
1985-1986: Parochial Vicar, St. Lawrence Parish, Carroll
1986: Left the priesthood
Resides in Iowa, outside the Sioux City Diocese
Ronald Joseph Reicks
No. of allegations: 2
Dates of abuse: 1973-84
Assignments
1968: Temporary Assistant, Immaculate Conception Parish, Cherokee
1968: Temporary Chaplain, Mental Health Institute, Cherokee
1968-1971: Assistant Pastor, St. Michael Parish, Whittemore
1968-1971: Faculty, Bishop Garrigan High School, Algona
1971-1976: Faculty, Bishop Heelan High School, Sioux City
1976-1977: Assistant Pastor, Saint Mary Parish, Storm Lake
1976-1977: Faculty, Saint Mary High School, Storm Lake
1977-1979: Assistant Pastor, Resurrection Parish, Pocahontas
1979: Pastor, Holy Family Parish, Lidderdale attending St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Glidden
1979-1985: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Sutherland attending St. Anthony Parish, Primghar
1985-1992: Pastor, St. Michael Parish, Whittemore
1992-1995: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Alton
1992-1995: Faculty, Spalding High School, Granville
1995-1996: On duty outside the Diocese Diocese of Pando, Bolivia
1996: Left the priesthood
Resides outside of Iowa
Ralph William Reinhart
No. of allegations: 6
Dates of abuse: 1950s
Assignments
1952: Temporary Assistant, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City
1952-1959: Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Sioux City attending Annunciation Parish, Sioux City until it closed in 1955
1959-1961: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Alvord attending St. Mary Parish, Doon
1961-1968: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Rock Valley
1968-1973: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Ashton
1973-1975: Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Cherokee
1975-1986: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Sac City
1986-1997: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Manning
1997: Retired
2001: Died
Nicholas John Ruba
No. of allegations: 2
Dates of abuse: 1970-71
Assignments
1951-1954: Assistant Pastor, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Carroll
1954-1958: Assistant Pastor, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Sioux City
1958-1961: Pastor, Christ the King Parish, Dayton
1961-1968: Pastor, St. Benedict Parish, St. Benedict
1968-1986: Pastor, St. Michael Parish, Sioux City
1986-1992: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Alton
1992-1996: Pastor, St. Andrew Parish, Sibley
1996: Retired
2015: Died
Laurence Frances Schoeppner
No. of allegations: 1
Dates of abuse: 1948-49
Assignments
1926: Chaplin, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ft. Dodge
1926-1930: Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Sioux City
1930-1932: Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Granville
1932 -1950: Pastor, Holy Family Parish, Lidderdale
1950 -1953: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Ayrshire
1953 -1965: Pastor, St. Catherine Parish, Oyens
1965 : Retired
1965: Died
Donald Joseph Slaven
No. of allegations: 2
Dates of abuse: 1990s
Assignments
1967 -1976: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Remsen
1967 -1976: Faculty, St. Mary Parish, Remsen
1976 -1979: Faculty, Bishop Heelan High School, Sioux City
1979 -1984: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Neptune
1979 -1984: Faculty, Gehlen Catholic High School, Le Mars
1984 -1988: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Dedham
1988 -1992: Pastor, St. Columbkille Parish, Churdan attending St. Brigid Parish, Grand Junction attending St. John Parish, Paton attending St. Patrick Parish, Cedar
1992 -1993: Leave of absence
1993 -1995: Chaplin, Nursing Homes, Sioux City
1995 -1997: Graduate Studies, Catholic University of America, Washington, DC
1997: Judge, Tribunal, Diocese of Sioux City
1997 -1998: Administrator, Sacred Heart Parish, Ruthven attending Sacred Heart Parish, Ayrshire
1998 -2005: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Salix
2005 -2009: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Dow City attending St. Boniface Parish, Charter Oak attending St. Mary Parish, Ute
2009: Retired
2014: Died
Verne Peter Stapenhorst
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1976
Assignments
1961 -1964: Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Ft. Dodge
1961 -1964: Faculty, St. Edmond High School, Ft. Dodge
1964 -1966: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Danbury
1964 -1966: Faculty, St. Mary High School, Danbury
1966 -1972: Faculty Bishop Garrigan High School, Algona
1972 -2001: Faculty Bishop Heelan High School, Sioux City
1991 -1995: Administrator, St. Philip Parish, Hornick
1995 -1998: Sacramental Minister, St. Casimir Parish, Sioux City
2001-2003: Replacement Ministry/Parish Coverage w/residence at Saints Peter and Paul Parish, West Bend
2001-2002: Sacramental Minister in residence, Sacred Heart Parish, Ruthven
2002-2003: Administrator/Sacramental Minister in residence, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, West Bend
2003: Sacramental Minister in residence, St. Mary Parish, Humboldt
2003: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Laurens
2004: Retired
2011: Faculties removed
Resides outside of Iowa
Fergus Stevenson, OFM
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1976
Assignments
1975-1985: Assistant Pastor, St. Boniface Parish, Sioux City **
Not a Diocesan Priest, but a Franciscan Priest assigned to St. Boniface Parish in Sioux City
1991: Died
Joseph Edward Tolan
No. of allegations: 1
Dates of abuse: 1980-82
Assignments
1941-1948 Assistant Pastor, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City
1948-1963 Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Sac City
1963-1974 Pastor, St. Mary Humboldt
1974 Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Lake City
1974-1989 Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Wall Lake
1989: Retired
1989: Died
Donald William Wingert
No. of allegations: 1
Dates of abuse: 1980-82
Assignments
1960: Administrator, Sacred Heart Parish, Ruthven
1960-1964: Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Sioux City
1964: Temporary Assistant, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City
1964-1967: Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Spencer
1967-1968: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Neptune
1967-1968: Faculty, Gehlen Catholic School, Le Mars
1968-1973: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Ruthven
1973-1975: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Ledyard
1973-1975: Faculty, St. John the Baptist School, Bancroft
1975-1977: Pastor: St. Mary Parish, Pomeroy attending St. Joseph Parish, Palmer
1975-1977: Faculty, Our Lady of Good Council School, Fonda
1977-1979: Pastor, Holy Angels Parish, Roselle
1979-1981: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Kossuth County
1981-1986: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Rock Valley
1986-1993: Pastor, St. Boniface Parish, Charter Oak attending St. Mary Parish, Ute
1993: Retired
2017: Died
John Charles Yetmar
No. of allegations: 2
Dates of abuse: 1968-74
Assignments
1957-1961: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Danbury
1957-1961: Faculty, St. Mary High School, Danbury
1961-1965: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Storm Lake
1961-1965: Faculty, St, Mary High School, Storm Lake
1965-1971: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Pomeroy attending St. Joseph Parish, Palmer
1965-1971: Faculty, Our Lady of Good Council, Fonda
1971-1973: Pastor, St. John Parish, Gilmore City attending St. Patrick Parish, Lizard
1973-1974: Pastor, Sacred Heart, Early
1974-1980: Pastor, St. Bernard Parish, Breda
1980-1987: Pastor, St. Malachy Parish, Madrid
1980-1987: Chaplin, State Hospital-School, Woodward
1987-1991: Rector, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City
1991-1993: Pastor, Holy Family Parish, Emmetsburg
1993-1999: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Sioux Rapids
1999-2002: Pastor, Holy Name Parish, Rock Rapids
2002: Retired
2004: Faculties removed
Resides outside of Iowa