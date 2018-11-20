SIOUX CITY -- The live-streaming of weekly Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meetings returned Tuesday, after a few weeks while county officials sought to make sure they wouldn't be susceptible to a lawsuit.
Woodbury County officials stopped live-streaming of videos to YouTube on October 23, while investigating whether to add closed captioning to videos to make them usable by hearing-impaired people. During that meeting four weeks ago, County Attorney P.J. Jennings explained the threat of a lawsuit by groups advocating for meeting access by all people meant the county should be wary.
County board chairman Rocky De Witt, of Lawton, at the time said halting the live-streaming was the best course of action, while investigating a new device which could add the closed captioning. Additionally, Jennings' office was investigating conflicting information regarding the difference between streaming to internet or airing live to cable or television, such as happens with Sioux City Council meetings.
After Tuesday's board meeting, De Witt told the Journal the meetings were back to live-streaming so people can watch online.
"Going to YouTube is a separate issue and doesn't have to be immediately closed captioned," he said.
So the meetings are being live-streamed, then closed-captioning is added to those YouTube videos within a few hours after the meetings are concluded.
In 2014, the county board began sharing video of the late Tuesday afternoon weekly meetings through YouTube on a delayed basis, a few hours after the sessions ended. An expense of $17,274 was paid some months later to improve the quality of board meeting videos.
The meetings began being aired in real time in August 2016.
County Auditor Pat Gill in the Tuesday meeting briefly mentioned the return of live-streaming. In his interview, De Witt said the month absence of live-streaming had a silver lining, because the county researched the issue substantively.
"We gave it a much more in-depth look," he said.