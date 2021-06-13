Lone bid for Sioux City welcome sign comes in $125,000 over engineer's estimate

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City staff have recommended the City Council on Monday reject a construction company's bid for a controversial new welcome sign near the Sergeant Floyd Monument because it came in $125,000 above the engineer's estimate.

HCI Construction Company of South Sioux City submitted a base bid of $375,000. It was the lone bid received for the project, which the city's engineer estimated at $250,000.

"Current market factors and costs of materials led to a much higher bid than anticipated," Eric Coleman, an architect for CMBA Architects, wrote in a letter to Sioux City Parks and Recreation Manager Angel Wallace. "CMBA recommends that the council reject the sole bid and to consider rebidding the project at a future time when the market has stabilized."

The council, in a split decision, approved a resolution May 3 to adopt plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the construction of the new sign to welcome visitors to the city. Mayor Bob Scott cast the lone "no" vote.