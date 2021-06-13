Lone bid for Sioux City welcome sign comes in $125,000 over engineer's estimate

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City staff have recommended the City Council on Monday reject a construction company's bid for a controversial new welcome sign near the Sergeant Floyd Monument because it came in $125,000 above the engineer's estimate.
HCI Construction Company of South Sioux City submitted a base bid of $375,000. It was the lone bid received for the project, which the city's engineer estimated at $250,000.
"Current market factors and costs of materials led to a much higher bid than anticipated," Eric Coleman, an architect for CMBA Architects, wrote in a letter to Sioux City Parks and Recreation Manager Angel Wallace. "CMBA recommends that the council reject the sole bid and to consider rebidding the project at a future time when the market has stabilized."
The council, in a split decision, approved a resolution May 3 to adopt plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the construction of the new sign to welcome visitors to the city. Mayor Bob Scott cast the lone "no" vote.
"It's terribly expensive. I don't think it's the right location. And, I think we're causing a problem in the future, because we're not putting a sidewalk going down to that," Scott previously told The Journal. "People are going to want their picture by it, so when somebody falls or we have an emergency there, it's going to be a problem."