Longest serving Republican in Iowa House won't seek re-election
Longest serving Republican in Iowa House won't seek re-election

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa House Republican with the most tenure in the chamber, Dan Huseman, of Aurelia, announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election in 2020.

In a release, Huseman, a retired farmer, said he's enjoyed the 26 years in the House, after first being elected in 1994.

"When I first ran, I did so because I wanted to make a difference and improve our state for future generations. I feel very good about where we are today," he said.

Huseman served as the chairman of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Capitals Appropriations Subcommittee over two stints, from 2003-2007 and 2011-19.

Huseman represents House District 3, which includes Cherokee and O’Brien counties, plus portions of Plymouth and Sioux counties. Earlier this month Huseman said his priorities for this legislative year included passing a balanced budget.

He added, "I am interested in working on workforce development, child care assistance and affordable housing. These three issues are closely tied together, and are statewide problems."

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Huseman has served well as a representative.

“He is an incredibly hard worker and always quick with a joke. He will leave behind some big shoes to fill and we all wish him well in his well-deserved retirement," Grassley said.

Candidates for legislative positions can file from Feb. 24 to March 13 to be on the November ballot.

Dan Huseman Iowa Lawmaker

Huseman
