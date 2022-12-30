Loomis, Bittinger, Bertrand begin first full terms in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY — The basement boardroom at the Woodbury County Courthouse was full of smiles and congratulations Thursday as newly elected and re-elected county employees were sworn in.

James Loomis officially took the position of Woodbury County Attorney, joining newly-elected supervisor Dan Bittinger, treasurer Tina Bertrand and re-elected supervisor Matthew Ung.

Loomis’ wife Cassie stood with him while Judge Robert Tiefenthaler swore him in. The basement meeting room was full of family members, friends and staff witnessing those taking the oaths of office.

Loomis, 45, a Winterset, Iowa, native who lives near Bronson said the ceremony was rewarding.

“I really worked hard to get to this point so I’m very grateful for all the help that I received this past year in the campaign and I’m very grateful for the opportunity I have to serve as the county attorney,” he said.

Swearing In Ceremony James Loomis is sworn in as County Auditor by Judge Robert Tiefenthaler, right, while Cassie, his wife, watches at the Woodbury County Courtho…

He defeated his boss, Patrick “PJ” Jennings, a Democrat who was seeking his fifth four-year term in office, securing 59% of the vote.

Loomis pledged to improve the office’s engagement with law enforcement and elected officials in every town, large or small, in the county, during the election cycle.

The first thing Loomis wants to address is the current open positions. He said it’s his No. 1 priority heading into January.

“From there it’s just a manner of me … following through with what I said before,” he said. “I wanted to have an office that’s engaged, that communicates effectively and that forms partnerships with law enforcement and community leaders so that we can most effectively serve all of Woodbury County.”

Loomis already worked for the county as an assistant prosecutor for 19 years, and said he has been able to gather ideas he thinks will work and had been working to implement them over time.

Loomis previously complimented Jennings on his 16 years of service.

“I’m grateful for PJ for all the wonderful things he’s done for the office,” Loomis said in November.

It is currently unknown what Jennings’ plans are. The Journal’s attempts to contact Jennings were unsuccessful.

Swearing In Ceremony Tina Bertrand is sworn in as County Treasurer by Judge Robert Tiefenthaler, right, at the Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City, Iowa, Thur…

Woodbury County Treasurer Tina Bertrand was sworn into her first full term. The Republican incumbent ran unopposed. She was chosen by the county’s Board of Supervisors in April 2021 to serve the remainder of the term of former treasurer Mike Clayton, who retired.

Two Woodbury County Board of Supervisors members were also sworn in on Thursday. The ceremony was a first for political newcomer Dan Bittinger.

“It feels like the journey is just beginning and it feels that all the hard work has paid off,” he said. “It feels like the beginning of a new adventure.”

The newly-elected District 2 Republican is a lead pastor at CrossPointe Church and has lived in Sioux City for the past nine years. This was Bittinger’s first time running for an elected position. He received 62% of the vote, handily defeating Democrat Jeremy Dumkrieger. He will replace Republican Justin Wright, who did not seek re-election.

Swearing In Ceremony Dan Bittinger is sworn in as Supervisor by Judge Robert Tiefenthaler, right, at the Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, …

During the election cycle Bittinger said his top priorities were budget accountability, economic development and sheriff’s department support.

He said he is less focused on issues he wants to address and more on what concerns the county staff and community bring forward. His goal is to address issues as they arise, learn about them and plan for the long-term implications.

Now sworn in, Bittinger said he plans to meet county employees and get to know their needs, especially now that the county is heading into budget season.

Each year, the supervisors make it their goal to keep taxes the same or lower. Bittinger said he wants to take time to learn what the budgetary needs are and what the priorities are ahead of the work.

Swearing In Ceremony Matthew Ung is sworn in as Supervisor by Judge Robert Tiefenthaler, right, at the Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, De…

Republican Matthew Ung was sworn into his third term on the county board Tuesday in District 4. He was unopposed.

Normally, the ceremony would have taken place at the beginning of the New Year, but due to scheduling and the New Year’s holiday, Auditor Pat Gill said it was recommended to do it early and prevent a potential lapse in the term.