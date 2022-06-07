 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loomis edges Fox in GOP Woodbury County Attorney's race; Dumrkeiger wins Democratic supervisor contest

jeremy dumkrieger.jpg

Jeremy Dumkrieger

SIOUX CITY –- In a spirited contest between two prosecutors in the Woodbury County Attorney's office, James Loomis narrowly defeated Jacklyn Fox Tuesday night for the Republican primary and the right to face Democratic County Attorney Patrick Jennings in November.

Loomis, an Assistant Woodbury County Attorney for 19 years, beat Fox, 51 percent to 48 percent, according to unofficial results. Fox has been an Assistant County Attorney for 10 years.

James Loomis mug

Loomis

In another contested primary Tuesday, Jeremy Dumkrieger defeated Maria Rundquist, 55 percent to 44 percent, for the Democratic nomination for Woodbury County Board of Supervisors District 2.

Dumkrieger, a teacher and chair of the county Democratic Party, will face Republican Dan Bittinger in the November general election. Bittinger, lead pastor at CrossPointe Church, ran unopposed Tuesday for the GOP nomination for the seat held by Republican Justin Wright, who decided not to seek another term.

Rundquist is a community activist and perennial candidate for local office.

