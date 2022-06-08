Loomis ekes out close win over Fox in GOP Woodbury County Attorney's race; Dumkrieger wins Democratic supervisor contest

SIOUX CITY –- In a spirited contest between two prosecutors in the Woodbury County Attorney's office, James Loomis narrowly defeated Jacklyn Fox Tuesday night for the Republican nomination and the right to challenge incumbent County Attorney Patrick Jennings this fall.

Loomis, an Assistant Woodbury County Attorney for 19 years, beat Fox by 144 votes, 51% to 48%, according to unofficial results. Fox has been an Assistant County Attorney for 10 years.

"We worked hard, myself and everyone that helped me, so I was optimistic going into it," Loomis said during a watch party at one of his supporters' homes in Sioux City Tuesday night. "I'm relieved that I can now look ahead to the general election in November."

In the other contested primary for a Woodbury County office Tuesday, Jeremy Dumkrieger defeated Maria Rundquist, 55% to 44%, for the Democratic nomination for Woodbury County Board of Supervisors District 2.

Dumkrieger, a teacher and chair of the county Democratic Party, will face Republican Dan Bittinger in the November general election. Bittinger, lead pastor at CrossPointe Church, ran unopposed Tuesday for the GOP nomination for the seat held by Republican Justin Wright, who decided not to seek another term.

In a high-profile race, Loomis won 3,010 votes, compared to 2,866.

As the first results results came in, silence fell over the crowd of Loomis supporters. He sat running his hands through his hair while others chatted, laughed and clapped as more votes were counted.

With his victory secured, he yelled "Yes!" to his supporters while pumping his fist in the air.

Loomis, who does not drink alcohol, celebrated with a glass of sparkling apple cider.

He looked ahead to the general campaign against his current boss, Jennings, who is seeking a fifth, four-year term as county attorney. Jennings was unopposed in Tuesday's Democratic primary.

Loomis, who was endorsed by a long list of current and former local law enforcement officials, has said he'll remain in the county attorney's office while running for the top job.

"The first step is to continue with the same message that I started with back on Jan. 11," Loomis said. "It's a message that I believe will make the county attorney's office serve more effectively and serve the people better. I am not here to be negative, I am here to bring what I think will make things better, and so that's what my focus is, and it's focused on engagement, communication, and partnership. Not just with law enforcement, but with community leaders so that we know whats going on in the communities."

Nearly 33% of registered Republican voters, or 7,669, cast ballots in the GOP county attorney's race.

In the Democratic county supervisor's contest, Dumkrieger received 1,488 votes, compared to 1,194 for Rundquist.

"I'm thrilled with this win and I'm going to shake things up," Dumkrieger said Tuesday night. "I'm going to make sure rural voters are represented and have the services they need without having to beg and plead. I am going to be available to everyone and when I say, 'Holler if you need something,' I mean it."

Rundquist is a community activist and perennial candidate for local office.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said Tuesday's turnout was somewhat better than the last mid-term election in 2018, when 8,741 of registered voters cast ballots. On Tuesday, a total of 8,865, or 14 percent of registered voters, participated.

The Journal's Dave Dreeszen contributed to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.