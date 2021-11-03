LYON COUNTY RESULTS: Lloyd and Peters win Little Rock council race; Smith and Jenson take West Lyon school board seats

During Tuesday's elections for Lyon County, the most competition could be seen in the area's city council races.

Campaigns for George City Council, Inwood City Council, Larchwood City Council and Little Rock City Council all had more candidates than available spots while two district races for the West Lyon School Board were also competitive.

Shannon Lloyd and Diane Peters received enough votes to win the Little Rock race. Vincent Smith and Jennifer Jenson each won more than a majority of the votes in their respective West Lyon school board elections while Alexander Hage had no challengers in the other West Lyon school board campaign.

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Lyon County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.

LYON COUNTY

Alvord

Mayor

Mark Nagel: 100%

Council (Vote for no more than 3)

Sam Metzger: 36.54%

Write-in: 32.69%

Dennis Thielvoldt: 30.77%

Doon

Council (Vote for no more than 3)

Arlys Rozeboom: 36.26%

Les Vander Tuin: 34.73%

Write-in: 29.01%

George

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Bobby Gruis: 37.39%

Carola Oehmsen Vivian: 30.43%

Lucius Johnson: 10.14%

Jack Smith: 9.86%

Write-in: 7.25%

John Grotluschen: 4.93%

Inwood

Council (Vote for no more than 3)

Rick Rozeboom: 24.56%

Mark D. Timmerman: 24.56%

Kyle Knobloch: 21.73%

Jordan Huyser: 15.65%

Richard G. Halma: 7.42%

Write-in: 6.07%

Larchwood

Mayor

Dean Snyders: 72.82%

Write-in: 27.18%

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Mike Metzger: 27.22%

Shane Reinke: 26.01%

Ted Underberg: 23.99%

Ned Hodgson: 22.18%

Write-in: 0.60%

Lester

Mayor

Daniel Gerber: 100%

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Lance Boote: 49.37%

Erika Kellenberger: 49.37%

Write-in: 1.27%

Little Rock

Mayor

Alex Wiertzema: 99.38%

Write-in: 0.63%

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Shannon Lloyd: 34.81%

Diane Peters: 26.62%

Write-in: 23.55%

Thomas Schilling: 15.02%

Rock Rapids

Mayor

Jason Chase: 97.75%

Write-in: 2.25%

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Ed Reck: 51.40%

Cody Hoefert: 47.20%

Write-in: 1.40%

Central Lyon school board

At Large (Vote for no more than 2)

Scott E. Postma: 54.86%

Keri Davis: 43.89%

Write-in: 1.25%

George-Little Rock school board

District 2

Andrea Johnson: 99.14%

Write-in: 0.86%

District 3

Kristi Landis: 99.70%

Write-in: 0.30%

West Lyon school board

District 1

Vincent Smith: 69.57%

Tanner Tracy: 30.43%

District 2

Jennifer Jenson: 55.84%

Melissa Rozeboom: 43.80%

Write-in: 0.36%

District 5

Alexander Hage: 100%

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

