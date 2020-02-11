You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested on theft charge after grab-and-run from Sioux City jewelry store
Man arrested on theft charge after grab-and-run from Sioux City jewelry store

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man was arrested Tuesday on a theft charge after police said he grabbed merchandise from a jewelry store and fled.

A Sioux City Police Department press release said the incident occurred just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Gunderson's Jewelry in the Southern Hills Mall, 4830 Sergeant Road.  Store employees said a man, later identified as Antony Q. Perkins, ran out of the store with a watch valued at $20,700.

The man got into a vehicle and, with a description of the car, police located Perkins a short distance from the store. After a vehicle pursuit, Perkins got out of his car and fled on foot, before being arrested shortly thereafter in the 2800 block of Marshall Avenue.

Perkins, 50, was arrested on first-degree theft and other charges, and the stolen watch was recovered. He was held in Woodbury County Jail in Sioux City.

Police
