SIOUX CITY -- A deluge of Democratic presidential candidates will speak in Northwest Iowa events in the week ahead, giving multiple opportunities to Siouxlanders to assess the large field in person.

A field of more than 20 Democrats are competing to become the party's nominee, as Republican President Donald Trump runs for re-election. Those who have set Siouxland events include John Delaney, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Amy Klobuchar, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

One multi-candidate event will be held on Wednesday evening in Dickinson County, called the Summer Sizzler. That will be held at 1602 15th St., in Spirit Lake, with Delaney, Klobuchar, Williamson and Yang to take part.

JOHN DELANEY

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Delaney will speak at DeJa Brew Coffeehouse, 24 W. Park St., in Spencer, and at 7 p.m. attend the Summer Sizzler in Spirit Lake. Delaney is a former congressman from Maryland.

KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Sioux City, Gillibrand brings her Kitchen Table Tour of events in Iowa. That will be held at the 1008 Key Club, 1008 Fourth St.

At 10 a.m. Thursday the U.S. senator from New York holds an event at Better Day Cafe, 518 Lake Ave., in Storm Lake.

KAMALA HARRIS

Harris, a U.S. senator from California, will make her second 2019 stop in Sioux City. That outdoor rally event will be held at 5:55 p.m. Thursday at the Anderson Dance Pavilion in Chris Larsen Park on the Missouri riverfront. Harris is using the event to kickoff her five-day Iowa bus tour, titled "3 a.m. Agenda."

JOHN HICKENLOOPER

On Thursday evening at roughly the same time as the Harris event, the former Colorado governor will attend a private event with the Truman Club members of the Woodbury County Democratic Party. At 11 a.m. Friday, Hickenlooper will speak at Better Day Cafe, 518 Lake Ave., in Storm Lake.

AMY KLOBUCHAR

On Wednesday, Klobuchar will attend a house party starting at 3:45 p.m. at 320 E. 2nd St. in Storm Lake. Her campaign will then head north on Highway 71 to Clay County, where at 5:45 p.m. she will visit the Dan Sorenson farm at 2940 280th Ave. near Dickens.

