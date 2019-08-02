SIOUX CITY -- A deluge of Democratic presidential candidates will speak in Northwest Iowa events in the week ahead, giving multiple opportunities to Siouxlanders to assess the large field in person.
A field of more than 20 Democrats are competing to become the party's nominee, as Republican President Donald Trump runs for re-election. Those who have set Siouxland events include John Delaney, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Amy Klobuchar, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.
One multi-candidate event will be held on Wednesday evening in Dickinson County, called the Summer Sizzler. That will be held at 1602 15th St., in Spirit Lake, with Delaney, Klobuchar, Williamson and Yang to take part.
US Sen. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, answers questions from the media following a campaign stop Friday at Pierce Street Coffee Works in Sioux City. The senator has formed an exploratory committee to make a presidential run in 2020.
US Sen. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, center, answers questions during a campaign stop Friday at Pierce Street Coffee Works in Sioux City. The senator has formed an exploratory committee to make a presidential run in 2020. Listening are Linda Waugh, left of Gillibrand, and Linda Santi, right.
Harris, a U.S. senator from California, will make her second 2019 stop in Sioux City. That outdoor rally event will be held at 5:55 p.m. Thursday at the Anderson Dance Pavilion in Chris Larsen Park on the Missouri riverfront. Harris is using the event to kickoff her five-day Iowa bus tour, titled "3 a.m. Agenda."
Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris speaks Friday to an overflow crowd outside the New Life in Christ Church of God in Christ, where the California senator conducted a town hall-style meeting. Harris campaigned in Sioux City for the first time.
On Thursday evening at roughly the same time as the Harris event, the former Colorado governor will attend a private event with the Truman Club members of the Woodbury County Democratic Party. At 11 a.m. Friday, Hickenlooper will speak at Better Day Cafe, 518 Lake Ave., in Storm Lake.
AMY KLOBUCHAR
On Wednesday, Klobuchar will attend a house party starting at 3:45 p.m. at 320 E. 2nd St. in Storm Lake. Her campaign will then head north on Highway 71 to Clay County, where at 5:45 p.m. she will visit the Dan Sorenson farm at 2940 280th Ave. near Dickens.
