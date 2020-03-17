Many Northwest Iowa counties limiting courthouse department access due to coronavirus

"A lot of things can be done by phone," and online, Ung added.

He said the lessened time with people in the courthouse will be used to deep clean high-traffic places in the building, to keep surfaces as germ free as possible.

County Recorder Mike Clayton raised an intriguing scenario, saying he had a "Mutiny on the Bounty" episode earlier Tuesday. That was when longstanding employees requested an emergency meeting, saying they felt he was an uncaring boss if he didn't entirely close the office that handles vehicle registrations among tasks, Clayton recounted.

"I'm the bad guy," Clayton said, because he plans to let less than 10 patrons in the office at once, with others waiting out in the hallway, but won't close it down entirely.

Clayton suspected the office employees will be at work Wednesday, but added, "If people (employees) don't show up, the office will be closed."

As part of the closure discussions, the supervisors had a long, animated conversation on whether the courthouse security workers would, as people entered, ask if they were feeling healthy and had family members who were sick. Supervisor Rocky De Witt, who works as a part-time security guard, was vehemently opposed to asking that of people.