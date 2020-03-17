Many Northwest Iowa counties limiting courthouse department access due to coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- The seats of Siouxland local governments are closing up due to coronavirus concerns, as Sioux City Hall and the Woodbury County Courthouse are places in which members of the public will have limited access to get help from departmental employees.
The Woodbury County discussions included a department leader saying he faced a "mutiny" from employees holding severe qualms about allowing any access to the public.
On Tuesday, a number of other city-run facilities closed at the end of the business day at 4:30 p.m., in response to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation limiting public interactions and gatherings amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The city facilities that are among those being closed for two weeks include City Hall, 405 Sixth St.; Long Lines Family Rec Center and the Parks & Recreation Office, 401 Gordon Drive; and the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.
A release said the city remains fully operational and in limited cases the public may schedule appointments with staff. A staff directory is available at sioux-city.org.
At the late afternoon Tuesday meeting, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted to restrict access to the courthouse by only people who had previously set up appointments, which Chairman Matthew Ung said was "the best approach."
"A lot of things can be done by phone," and online, Ung added.
He said the lessened time with people in the courthouse will be used to deep clean high-traffic places in the building, to keep surfaces as germ free as possible.
County Recorder Mike Clayton raised an intriguing scenario, saying he had a "Mutiny on the Bounty" episode earlier Tuesday. That was when longstanding employees requested an emergency meeting, saying they felt he was an uncaring boss if he didn't entirely close the office that handles vehicle registrations among tasks, Clayton recounted.
"I'm the bad guy," Clayton said, because he plans to let less than 10 patrons in the office at once, with others waiting out in the hallway, but won't close it down entirely.
Clayton suspected the office employees will be at work Wednesday, but added, "If people (employees) don't show up, the office will be closed."
As part of the closure discussions, the supervisors had a long, animated conversation on whether the courthouse security workers would, as people entered, ask if they were feeling healthy and had family members who were sick. Supervisor Rocky De Witt, who works as a part-time security guard, was vehemently opposed to asking that of people.
'They are gonna be mad ... They are gonna lie," De Witt said.
He added, "We can't force people to use common sense as they enter our buildings."
Ung and Supervisor Marty Pottebaum said there are very real concerns in keeping unwell people out of the building during this time of pandemic, while De Witt retorted that sick people have routinely entered the courthouse departments.
Ultimately, the supervisors did not hold a vote on asking health-related questions of people entering the courthouse.
"We are trying to get some balance, so folks are not thinking it is business as usual," County Auditor Pat Gill said.
Elsewhere in Northwest Iowa, other county boards of supervisors were making similar courthouse-closing decisions. The O'Brien County Courthouse in Primghar is now functioning like the one in Woodbury County, with the building closed to walk-in traffic, but county department services will be given to people that set up appointments. The Buena Vista County Courthouse in Storm Lake has similarly lessened access to the public.