top story

Maria Rundquist running for spot on Woodbury County Board

SIOUX CITY -- Maria Rundquist has filed nomination papers for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Rundquist, a retired business owner and author, will seek the seat in supervisor District 2.  The position is currently held by Sioux City teacher Justin Wright, who has decided not to run for another term.

Rundquist has run for various political positions such as Sioux City mayor in 2019, Sioux City city council in 2017 and 2013 and Iowa Senate in 2014. She is married with four children and eight grandchildren.

"I am ready to make the difficult choices as your supervisor," she said. "I feel a personal responsibility to our current young people and to our future generations." 

She is running on the platform of protecting the community's health against the COVID-19 pandemic; protecting the COVID-19 recovery funds; protecting the infrastructure funds; preventing liquid pipelines in the county; keeping taxes low and developing a program for the houseless. 

Two seats on the board are up for election; Wright's District 2 position and Matthew Ung's District 4 position. Ung has announced he will seek reelection. 

County candidates can file nomination papers through March 25.

