Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz to host rally in Iowa this month
Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., right, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, back center, walk in front of the Department of Justice building in Washington, during a July 27 rally. Taylor Greene and Gaetz will hold a rally in Iowa this month. 

 AP, Manuel Balce Ceneta

DES MOINES -- Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two Republican U.S. House members and fervent supporters of former President Donald Trump, plan to host a rally in Iowa later this month.

Taylor Greene, from Georgia, and Gaetz, from Florida, in a fundraising email announced an “America First” event on Aug. 19 in Des Moines. The precise location will be announced 48 hours before the event, the email says.

The fundraising email from Taylor Greene’s campaign, which was shared by the Des Moines Register, says events like the one planned for Des Moines are designed to rally the Trump-supporting base ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in order to help Republicans earn a majority in the U.S. House.

The event is a product of a joint fundraising venture by Taylor Greene and Gaetz, which they have called Put America First. Those who wish to attend can reserve a ticket at americafirstrallytour.nucleuspages.com/events/des-moines.

