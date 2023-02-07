SIOUX CITY -- Newly appointed Woodbury County Board of Supervisors member Mark Nelson has been appointed as a liaison between the board and the Law Enforcement Center Authority.

The joint city-county Law Enforcement Center Authority oversees the operation and construction of the new county jail.

Originally, Rocky De Witt was the county board's representative on the authority. After being elected to the Iowa Senate, De Witt resigned from his board of supervisors position but was allowed to stay on the jail authority.

Nelson has become a liaison to the authority in order update the board on the meetings and progress of the jail, said Board Chair Matthew Ung.

Nelson attended his first meeting on Friday and had no update. He said he plans to meet with Authority Chair Ron Wieck and the jail contractor Hausmann Construction to catch up on the progress.

The original resolution appointing De Witt to the seat stated resignation from the Board of Supervisors vacates the authority position.

The authority's articles of incorporation state the Board of Supervisors elects one commissioner for the authority that lives in the area outside the county seat. It does not require the individual to be a County Supervisor.

In January the board approved a new resolution allowing De Witt to keep the seat until the end of his term in December 2027.

Ung said at the time De Witt has institutional knowledge of the process of the jail project and would be helpful to avoid a vacancy.

LEC Authority commissioners receive no compensation. The authority is led by Wieck and also includes Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem, Dan Moore.

The Authority’s purpose is to oversee the construction and initial operations of the new Law Enforcement Center until 2040 at which time the building will be turned over to the county.