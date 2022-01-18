Matthew Ung's hypothetical $5,000 salaries for county supervisors goes nowhere

SIOUX CITY -- As a gesture, Woodbury County Supervisor Matthew Ung placed on the board's agenda Tuesday an item that would have reduced the supervisors' annual pay to $5,000 -- more than $30,000 less than they currently receive.

Ung suggested the hypothetical pay cut to show what he called "servant leadership." His motion to pass the item received no second and no other board members commented on it.

Currently, the board chair receives $44,100.20 and the four other supervisors receive $37,040.70.

Ung's unusual move came a week after the board voted, 3-2, not to accept a pay raise for the budget year that begins July 1. During the Jan. 10 meeting, Supervisor Jeremy Taylor recommended a freeze, rather than the 22 percent increase suggested by the county compensation board. Taylor, Keith Radig and Justin Wright voted for the measure while Ung and Rocky De Witt voted against it.

Ung said he voted only against a zero percent increase, not for a 22 percent increase.

"The county supervisors have voted themselves an equal or lesser increase than our union employees for the last 7 years," Ung said in a document for the agenda Tuesday. "But to be even better public servants, we can answer the call to serve by reducing our salaries to $5,000."

Taylor argued last week the board members are called to serve and are not on the board for the pay. He said the money saved forgoing raises could be used to bridge the $2.6 million budget gap to keep the tax levy the same as the previous year.

Previously, Ung noted the county is fifth in the state based on population size, but the board is 39th in the state for pay. He said every other elected official raises are determined based on other comparable individuals, but that has not been for the county supervisors.

"Rather than using comparable data and economic benchmarks we use for every other county employee and elected official, we supervisors can show servant leadership by reducing our salaries to $5,000," he said in the agenda document.

Ung also responded to remarks made during last week's meeting, including "Maria Rundquist says we're overpaid, and that's all that matters" and "definitely more savings than Supervisor Taylor's motion last week."

Rundquist is an announced candidate for a supervisor seat in this year's election.

