Mayor Bob Scott: Sioux Cityans have done 'great job' limiting spread of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Mayor Bob Scott said Sioux City residents have done a "great job" with social distancing and other measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"To think that we probably have less people infected in Sioux City than towns half our size or a quarter of our size, so I think they've taken it very seriously," Scott told the Journal in an interview Wednesday. "I think if we can weather the next two or three weeks around here and the weather changes and it does get warmer, which they think will have an impact, we might come out of this in not too bad of shape, so hopefully the next two weeks will tell the tale."
As of Thursday, Woodbury County reported 12 cases of the novel coronavirus. The Sioux Police Department disclosed Thursday that "several" of its "staff members" had tested positive for COVID-19. The department did not say how many of those infected were police officers.
Sioux City, the state's fourth largest city, is the Woodbury County seat. Other Iowa counties with large metros have seen significantly more COVID-19 cases -- 215 in Linn (Cedar Rapids); 171 in Johnson (Iowa City); 140 in Polk (Des Moines); 88 in Scott (Davenport) and 21 in Blackhawk (Waterloo).
Scott, a businessman, has nearly 20 years of combined service as a city councilman and mayor, spanning three different decades. He was serving his first stint as mayor in 1990, when severe flooding on Perry Creek impacted the city's west side. But he said that crisis doesn't compare to the current global COVID-19 pandemic that has shuttered various businesses, schools, city-run facilities and even parks.
"Never have I experienced anything in my whole lifetime like this. I never dreamt I would be part of, basically, shutting down a city," Scott said.
Explain the thought process that went into deciding to close city facilities, including park playgrounds and recreation areas?
"That wasn't easy. We know when you get too close to people there's a potential that all of our employees in City Hall could become sick with that. We decided it was better to close City Hall and do it by appointments. ... I think as long as we do it by appointment and we're still available to the public, that's a program that should work for the short term here. Obviously, for a guy like me, I don't like closing off a city council meeting, but when the governor kind of orders it, we've gotta do it, so we've done that separation and all the things that are required. The parks are a little more difficult, because people are obviously suffering from cabin fever."
Readers have told us that they've seen large groups of people congregating at basketball courts, soccer fields and other outdoor areas. Do you think there's more that the city can do as far as enforcement? Would you send police officers in to break up those gatherings?
"I think they're doing that now. When the police drive by and see a gathering larger than what it should be, they are asking them to break it up and to not congregate like that. We have that right to do that and we should be doing that. I know the public and some of the kids won't understand that, but the reality is, we don't need a New York City. We don't need it spreading like a wildfire. It can, unfortunately, the way this disease spreads."
Do you think there is anything residents can do better?
"In these times, people can get impatient at a grocery store. They get impatient at food places and that sort of thing. ... We've just got to learn to adjust. It's not easy for a person like me to adjust. At my age, I don't like to adjust to anything, but I've had to. I think our citizens by and large are doing a very good job with that. I just hope they would continue."
Gov. Kim Reynolds has not issued a stay-at-home order. What is your opinion about her decision and what powers does city government have? Could you issue a stay-at-home order for the city?
"No. I've had people ask me to do that. The governor, early in the process, said that I had that authority, but that's not the case at all. Only the governor has that authority to do that. We don't have all the data that the governor has right now. We don't have all the facts that she's privy to. I would say on balance, I think she's done a reasonably good job. Maybe you could've reacted to some of the businesses that were allowed to stay open earlier in the process that just recently got closed this week, but it's easy to second-guess people in these situations. I'm not going to do that. I think she's doing a pretty good job in light of the fact that this came upon Des Moines and Iowa City rather quickly."
Obviously, the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre are hurting due to closure and the cancellations of upcoming shows. The council, while working on the budget, voted to reduce Spectra's subsidy by $100,000. Do you think there might have to be some tweaks to help them out?
"I just got a report today that actually shows that their subsidy is going to be down $100,000 this year, as opposed to a year before, when the year ends. And actually, believe it or not, having less concerts, as far as operations go, may be a better deal, because if you don't make money on a concert, it's not a horribly bad deal, because the last few concerts they've actually lost money. A bigger concern for me is sales tax revenue and how it's going to impact this community, because it's going to have a significant impact. The hotel/motel tax, obviously, would be affected, but sales tax is a big item. When people are not going out shopping for anything, basically, we're going to see a downturn in that that we're probably going to have to address."
Talk about the pandemic’s impact on the two large hotels set to open this spring and summer, as well as the Convention Center and the city’s plans to revitalize downtown.
"(The Convention Center) has done a pretty good job of limiting their cost there, so it may not come out as bad, but, obviously, it's wedding season and convention season and all those sort of things, so they're going to get hurt, no question about that. ... Until your Marriott rep comes out and approves the hotel, you're not able to open it, so it's on hold until this thing blows over. And there's going to be some catch up for them, because there's going to be some lost business for them that they thought they had but they don't. The other hotel, June or July is the opening on that. By then, a lot of this, hopefully, will be behind us."
Is there anything the city can do as far as loans to help small business owners?
"No. ... There's a lot of money available through this money that just came out of Congress for small businesses to help make payrolls and those sort of things. If people are really in need, they should get ahold of their banker right away. The bankers that I have been dealing with are more than willing to take the applications and work on the process, so I think there's help out there."
What about property tax relief for homeowners?
"Unfortunately, you're talking a budget that we certified a year ago. We're still in that budget a year ago. This year, we actually did lower the property taxes on a house, not just the levy. We're still fighting with the state on that 8 percent (assessment) ... I think that would give relief for the year that we're in."
Visit siouxcityjournal.com to see a video of the entire interview with Scott.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Sioux City hospitals COVID-19
Holy Spirit COVID-19 precautions
COVID-19 sporting events
NAIA basketball tournament cancelled amid COVID-19 fears
COVID-19 entertainment postponements
Dollar General
Walmart toilet paper
COVID-19 Sioux City schools
COVID-19 Sioux City schools
COVID-19: Work and Church Booze Parlor closed
COVID-19: Marto Brewing Company closed
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 testing press conference
COVID-19: South Dakota restaurants open
COVID-19 Brioux City Brewery
COVID-19 Brioux City Brewery
Gas prices drop in Sioux City
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
COVID-19 restaurant parking
COVID-19 Woodbury County case
COVID-19 Orpheum Theatre marquee
COVID-19 schoolwork
Southern Hills Mall closing
COVID-19 Mark Kochen coloring book
COVID-19 screening at The Warming Shelter
COVID-19 childcare
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
COVID-19 Drive through testing
COVID-19 Drive through testing
COVID-19 College dorms closed
COVID-19 College dorms closed
Sioux City personal protective equipment
COVID-19 Teacher parade
COVID-19 Teacher parade
COVID-19 Teacher parade
COVID19 parks closed
COVID-19 Sioux City Parks #1
COVID-19 masks
COVID-19 masks
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.