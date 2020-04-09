Mayor Bob Scott: Sioux Cityans have done 'great job' limiting spread of COVID-19

"I think they're doing that now. When the police drive by and see a gathering larger than what it should be, they are asking them to break it up and to not congregate like that. We have that right to do that and we should be doing that. I know the public and some of the kids won't understand that, but the reality is, we don't need a New York City. We don't need it spreading like a wildfire. It can, unfortunately, the way this disease spreads."

Do you think there is anything residents can do better?

"In these times, people can get impatient at a grocery store. They get impatient at food places and that sort of thing. ... We've just got to learn to adjust. It's not easy for a person like me to adjust. At my age, I don't like to adjust to anything, but I've had to. I think our citizens by and large are doing a very good job with that. I just hope they would continue."

Gov. Kim Reynolds has not issued a stay-at-home order. What is your opinion about her decision and what powers does city government have? Could you issue a stay-at-home order for the city?