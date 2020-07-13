Mayor pro tem: Sioux City Council to review fireworks ordinance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- During Monday's Sioux City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said the council will be reviewing the city's fireworks ordinance.

Moore made the remark after resident Rande Giles asked the council to pass an ordinance that would prohibit the use of fireworks within city limits.

"I'm going to guess that a lot of Siouxlanders are good people and, if there's a law that's passed, that they'll follow it," she said. "Yes, there will be people that don't follow it, but that's not a reason to not create an ordinance prohibiting the lighting of fireworks off in the city."

Fireworks complaints made to the Sioux City Police Department increased 80 percent for the month of June compared to a year ago.

From June 1 to the afternoon of June 29, 306 complaints had been logged with the department, an increase of 136 complaints from June 2019.

Fireworks may only be legally discharged within city limits between the hours of 1 and 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, but residents have continued to report hearing fireworks going off in their neighborhoods in the days following the Fourth of July holiday.

"We will be reviewing the fireworks ordinance in some fashion," Moore told Giles.