Mayor Scott implores tri-state governors to save 500 Tyson jobs

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott called upon the tri-state governors Monday to band together and come up with a plan to keep Tyson Foods from closing its Dakota Dunes office and moving the more than 500 white-collar jobs to Tyson's headquarters in Arkansas.

During the council comments portion of Monday's City Council meeting, Scott said the move is going to have a "terrible impact" on Siouxland.

"To lose 580 really good employees in this area is just really tough to swallow," he said. "I would like to think that we have three governors whose communities are going to be terribly adversely affected by this that they would get together and go see the people at Tyson, write letters, do whatever."

Scott said he hoped South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts would take the lead on such efforts, because Tyson "isn't going to listen to local communities."

"It's terribly important that we don't lose these jobs, so I would hope that that would happen," Scott said. "I encouraged the Chamber of Commerce to try to make that happen and, so far, they've not be as successful as we'd hoped."

All of the 500-plus employees in Dakota Dunes will be eligible for assistance to relocate to Northwest Arkansas. Those who choose to stay will be eligible for severance, with packages determined on an individual basis. The relocations, scheduled to be completed in phases, will begin in early 2023.

The sprawling Tyson complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes was built in 1997 as the world headquarters for IBP Inc., which moved from Dakota City to Dakota Dunes. Just four years later, IBP was acquired by Tyson in October 2001 for $3.2 billion in cash and stock, creating the world's largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef and pork.

Tyson will continue to operate its flagship Dakota City beef plant, which employs about 4,500 people, and its cold storage facility in Sioux City. The publicly-traded company is by far the metro area's largest employer.

On Wednesday, Tyson announced the company plans to bring over 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and the Chicago to its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The relocations will be completed in phases beginning next year.