SIOUX CITY -- Mayor Bob Scott is back home in Sioux City recovering from a bout of strep throat that caused him to miss Saturday's USS Sioux City commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland.
Councilman Dan Moore, who stepped in for Scott Saturday and led Monday's City Council meeting, said Scott attended receptions, toured the ship and participated in other activities associated with the commissioning Friday, before falling ill and having to seek medical care at an emergency room early Saturday morning.
"When he spoke Friday night, he was starting to lose his voice, which is highly unusual for Mayor Scott to have that happen," said Moore, who got a phone call early Saturday morning, informing him that Scott couldn't attend the commissioning ceremony. "If you've ever had strep, it just wears you out, so I think he just needed to rest a day."
Moore said he didn't have any remarks prepared for the 9 a.m. commissioning ceremony, but when he agreed to serve as mayor pro tem, he said he told himself that no matter what the situation, if he is asked to serve, he will do so. He said it was an honor to represent Sioux City in that capacity, but he said it was also very difficult.
"No one will ever fill the shoes of Bob Scott," Moore said. "I had a lot of tears of joy about the commissioning of the USS Sioux City, but I really had tears of sadness as well, because Bob Scott was not able to participate."
In February 2012, the Navy announced that Sioux City would be the name of the 11th ship of its new littoral combat ship class. According to Councilman Pete Groetken, more than 500 Siouxlanders traveled to Annapolis last week to witness the USS Sioux City's commissioning at the U.S. Naval Academy.